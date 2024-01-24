Counter Strike 2 Streamer ohnePixel Has a Hilarious Reaction to Palworld Becoming the Most Played Game on Steam

Palworld has come out of the left field and taken over the gaming industry. It has since become the most-played game with the second-highest concurrent player count in the history of Steam bowing down only to Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds. The action-adventure has dethroned anything and everything in the gaming world including giants like Cyberpunk and quite recently it toppled Counter Strike 2 to get to the top of the chart. Naturally, this did not sit well with CS2 fans, and the CS streamer OhnePixel had a hilarious reaction to Palworld overtaking CS2 in the player count.

Palworld’s dream run isn’t over yet as it continues to reach greater heights by overtaking live service games which had a death grip over the multiplayer market for the last few months. At this moment, it is the #1 most-played game on Steam and has surpassed the likes of Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and PUBG. Unfortunately, this comes right in the middle of CS 2’s slump, as fans are exasperated with Valve’s insistence to hold out on new content for the game.

bro we need to add sex or something @counterstrike — ohnePixel (@ohnePixel) January 23, 2024

Popular Gaming Journalist Jake Sucky posted an update about Palworld taking over Steam. He reported that it is the most-played game on the platform and has dethroned CS 2 in the process. Shortly after, popular CS streamer OhnePixel posted a hilarious reply, which even got attention from CS2’s official X account. Similarly, Jake himself was amused by the reply and wondered how Ohne could say something like this aloud.

Homie said that outloud — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 23, 2024

pic.twitter.com/5bo35Arnm7 — CS2 (@CounterStrike) January 23, 2024

Crude satire does quite well on social media and soon the replies were filled with amused fans. The deadpan humor of ohnePixel combined with his astonishment at Palworld overtaking CS2 was something fans could relate to, and some even wondered if Palworld would end up copying the idea.

Will Palworld come to the PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch?

Palworld has become a new sensation. Every major streamer in the world is talking about it or playing the game. That is why, it is the perfect time for Pocketpair to launch the game for both the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 5. This will help both companies capitalize on the hype and ensure that the title sells even more. However, there are a couple of things we should address first before throwing this idea out in public

For starters, a lot of people think that Palworld is a Pokemon ripoff. That is why, some fans and Nintendo itself will have disputes about releasing the game on its prized console. On top of that, the game uses Unreal Engine 5 which is too demanding for the Nintendo Switch. The game, currently is only out for Windows, Xbox X/S and Xbox One and Game Pass users can access it for free.

On the other hand, the publisher hasn’t given an official confirmation about the game’s release on PlayStation. They currently have an exclusive deal with Xbox, which will last for about a year. However, fans need not get dejected as developers are “considering” releasing it for the PS4 and PS5. The release is not going to be any time soon as players will need to wait until the exclusivity deal comes to an end. Still, with the traction the game has created, it would be profitable for Sony to consider bringing it to the PlayStation.