Was a Proper VAC Update All CS2 Needed to Revive Its Player Base?

CS2 recently observed one of its biggest ban waves that dealt with massive numbers of hackers. Since the release of the competitive shooter, Counter-Strike 2 has seen a rise in hackers which was causing players immense trouble. Furthermore, the shooter also had various issues that affected the overall gameplay, which wasn’t an issue with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO).

Following October 2023, Counter-Strike 2 was slowly losing its player base day by day, and seemed that the iconic shooter would reach its end. Moreover, the game even reached a new low for the year in mid-November too. Surprisingly, as players expected the game to plummet soon, it is well and alive in 2024 with a massive boost in the player base. The only thing that has happened between with period is the update being implemented to Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC).

The CS2 player base has been on the rise since last month’s VAC update

Developers at Valve had been working hard to revive CS2 from the brink of death following the loss of players since late 2023. On December 19, 2023, Counter-Strike 2 received a new update that improved the VAC system and proved to be effective so far. Following this update, the player base has largely increased and keeps on rising as time passes.

Since the update, hackers in Counter-Strike 2 are getting long-awaited justice which players had been hoping for. This includes the ones who were present atop the Premier Leaderboards. Some of these hackers had impossible scores which blatantly implied that they were hacking. Finally, Valve took action on such griefers and started getting rid of them one by one.

The improvement in player count since October 2023 showcases players’ interest in playing Counter-Strike 2, now more than ever. However, this player increase could be a direct result of Holidays, and many players have their schedules free. However, if CS2 gets a new Operation update, the game may be revived for good again.