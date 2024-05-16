New England Patriots Schedule: Just One Prime Time & No Byes After London Annoys Boston

Apr 26, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots owner (L) Robert Kraft and president Jonathan Kraft (R) introduce the team’s first round draft pick quarterback Drake Maye (C) on the game field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Things were looking optimistic for the Patriots as they entered rebuilding mode. However, the 2024-25 NFL schedule release put cold water on Jerod Meayo & co’s plans.

New England being one of the weakest teams in the AFC East division as per last year’s record, were handed seemingly, the toughest schedule that offers no respite. After opening the season on the road against the Bengals with a fit Burrow, the Pats welcome the Seahawks to Gillette Stadium for the week 2 fixture. On top of all that, they are also one of the teams with only one primetime fixture.

In week three, New England travels to New York to face resurgent division rivals, the Jets and Aaron Rodgers. As if the game on the road wasn’t bad, the Pats take a challenging journey from the East Coast to the West Coast to battle against the Super Bowl runner-ups, the 49ers next.

The trip to Levi’s Stadium is followed by two home games which may seem like something to look forward to. But the Patriots travel again after that, only this time they have to cross the pond. As they fly to London to play the NFL international fixture against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While most teams get a bye week around weeks 7-8, the Pats have to play 6 more games after the London fixture before they get a week’s rest from this congested schedule. They end the season with the 2 Bills games in the last 4 weeks.

The fans were left disappointed with their team being handed a tough and ‘hopeless’ schedule. They took to social media to express their frustration. Fans stated that given the strength of the schedule, the Patriots are likely to get another top-round pick.

Others stated that they are likely to win only 3-4 games and should use Maye for the last 4 matches. Few were disappointed to see only one primetime game. After 3-14 seasons, this schedule is deplorable. Fans said,

While the new schedule has left a bad taste in fans’ mouths, they are still happy with the efforts of the club to put it out on social media creatively.

Fans React to the New England Patriots’ Schedule Video Release

The Patriot’s social media team brought out their A-game as the franchise put out their schedule innovatively and creatively, possibly softening the blow after seeing the strength of the schedule.

Using the script of Matt Damon’s Good Will Hunting, New England put a parody called Good Jules Hunting starring Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and Ernie Adams, with a small role of Bob Kraft. A fitting work for a team based in Boston.

Fans appreciated the effort that the Pats have put into releasing the schedule. They stated that the video is a work of art and deserves recognition. Others loved the casting, especially Gronk as Affleck.

Many were impressed by the franchise’s effort and enthusiasm and asserted that every scheduled release should be like that. Few urged the club to give their social media a raise for putting out such a great video. Fans said,

While the schedule may have left many discouraged inside Foxborough, they shouldn’t forget that they are in the rebuilding phase. Adversity and tough competition might help the Patriots identify players that would be a good fit for the future, players can stand the pressure and heat to survive the rigours of the NFL.

This may also allow them to test Drake Maye, what he brings to the table, his weaknesses and strengths that will help build their squad around him. Building a Super Bowl-winning roster takes time, and another losing season might even get the Pats more draft capital for the next season.