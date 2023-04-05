Cricket 24 returns as the official game for ‘The Ashes’, launches June 2023

The official video game series for ‘The Ashes’ returns with Cricket 24. This year, Big Ant Studios promises to deliver the most complete cricket experience yet. Much like FIFA Ultimate Team, this new entry will feature Pro Team, allowing players to build their dream team. It also features the highest number of licensed teams yet, including a few Indian T20 teams. Here’s what the announcement states.

Cricket 24 to launch in June 2023

🎮 COMING SOON 🎮 A brand new cricket video game from @BigAntStudios is on its way, in time for this year’s Ashes – https://t.co/UuaQ0WV10l pic.twitter.com/ZJ4PT1KXs5 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) April 4, 2023



A press release by the developers outlines all the new features in the game:

Cricket 24 will feature the biggest rivalry in cricket, The Ashes. Detailed cutscenes put the user into the moment as the Ashes tour progresses. Feel a part of the team with press conferences and team training sessions. Unique commentary allows for complete Ashes immersion. Experience The Ashes playing as a single player, or as Australia or England. Official Licenses; Over 200 players with full photogrammetry. Major Cricket Nations including Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand, and Ireland with more to be announced. The biggest tournaments including The Ashes, the KFC BBL and Weber WBBL, The Hundred, the Caribbean Premier League plus a number of “to be announced” professional Indian T20 teams, along with more than 50 highly detailed official stadiums.

Fully cross-platform, play online against your friends and the world’s best players regardless of platform. Create and share custom content across different platforms including stadiums, players, teams, and more with the academy. Pro Team; Collect player cards and build your cricket dream team. Take on weekly challenges in single-player gameplay, or go online against the world. Join your friends to compete in team building in The Auction mode.

Cricket 24 will launch ahead of The Ashes series in June for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will support full crossplay across all platforms.