xQc saves Kai Cenat from getting insta-banned during IRL stream

Kai Cenat hosted an IRL stream and went to Universal Theme Park with fellow streamer xQc. While the streamers were roaming around in the park, they were asking each other questions. At one point, both streamers needed a bathroom break. However, just before entering the bathroom, Kai’s videographer was stopped by xQc. Those familiar with DrDisrespect’s ban will breathe a sigh of relief that xQc had a sharp eye.

“Yeah, yeah… That’s like insta-ban” xQc stops Kai Cenat from streaming in a bathroom

While walking towards the restroom, the people passing by said hi to Kai as he dashed towards the washroom. Following him was his videographer who was trying to enter the washroom with him. Though it was just an accident that he forgot they were filming, it would have led to an instant ban from the Amazon-owned platform.

xQc just saved Kai Cenat from being the next Dr Disrespect instaban pic.twitter.com/i7ziHWA9uf — GUARD Hunter (@HUN2R) February 21, 2023

The videographer, who was walking ahead of xQc got warned about having a “camera in the bathroom.” It was at this moment when xQc said “yeah yeah… That’s like insta-ban” and the videographer exited the bathroom.

The cameraman then hastily walked out of the washroom, panning his camera to the ground, avoiding any footage which could be deemed as controversial by the platform.

Was Kai about to get banned like DrDisrespect?

xQc was quick to remind him of the time when DrDisrespect got permanently banned from the streaming platform for streaming from a washroom. Twitch has a strict policy on what can be streamed and from where it can be streamed. The platform also closely monitors what kind of content is being streamed.

While nothing was actually confirmed in DrDisrespect’s case, fans still believe that it was because of this reason that the COD player was banned from the platform. Kai could have been the next person to share the same fate, had it not been for X.

Aside from this incident, the duo had a whole deal of “real talk” as they discussed a lot of topics including their potential shift to the Trainswrecktv-backed streaming platform Kick. While X didn’t give a concrete answer, Kai said he won’t be making that move.

