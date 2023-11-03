2023 Games You Should Check Out Before the Year Ends

2023 has been a good year for gaming, as we got lots of unexpected titles that dazzled audiences and wowed the fan bases. This piece will look at the best games you should check out before the year ends.



Advertisement

2023 brought us tons of good titles in gaming. Most memorably, we got Diablo 4 and the second part of Insomniac’s Spider-Man franchise quite recently. Moreover, several titles received critical acclaim and etched their names as some of the most memorable ones the gaming history.

Furthermore, we also saw the rise of the FPS genre and the beta release for multiple games like The Finals and XDefiant while Valorant Esports completely dominated the competitive scene. Hence, to commemorate this year in gaming, we are going to take a look at 10 of the best titles you should check out before 2023 comes to an end.

Advertisement

Contents

Top 10 Games Released in 2023 You Should Try Out Before The Year Ends

Honorable Mentions

10. Hogwarts Legacy

9. Mortal Kombat 1

*8. Resident Evil 4

7. Hi-Fi Rush

6. Dead Space

5. Lies of P

4. Starfield

3. Baldur’s Gate 3

2. Street Fighter 6

1. Spider-Man 2

Top 10 Games Released in 2023 You Should Try Out Before The Year Ends

The year 2023 has given us lots of memorable titles across a variety of genres and platforms. On this list itself, we have quite a few AAA games that achieved critical acclaim and completely exceeded the fan’s expectations. However, before we take a look at the top ten games, we will look at the honorable mentions that deserve just the same amount of praise as the main entries on this list.

Honorable Mentions

Alan Wake II

The sequel to 2010’s psychological horror title, Alan Wake 2 has an incredible storyline and was released quite recently. Fresh in people’s minds, this story delivers the right amount of thrill and suspense supported by incredibly immersive gameplay. It is definitely worth checking out if you like mind-bending horror stories that will have you question your decisions.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a throwback to the original formula of the Assassin’s Creed games as we go back to the blueprint that made the franchise what it is. It is the perfect deviation from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the direction the franchise was going for previously. AC Mirage is a breath of fresh air as an action-adventure game, that relies more on stealth and a close-knit story over RPG elements and a vast open-world

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends is a great title and a gift to the fans who love vanilla Minecraft. It is a strategy video game with elements borrowed from Minecraft. Unfortunately, Minecraft Legends received underwhelming reviews, but it is still a fun game for fans of the franchise.

10. Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software

Avalanche Software Publisher: Warner Bros. Games

Moving onto the main list, we have Hogwarts Legacy which fulfilled the dream of most young adults. Hogwarts Legacy is a great addition to the Harry Potter Franchise’s mystique and adds to its grandiose brilliantly. With lots of customization options such as choosing your own wand, wardrobe, and more, you can experience what being a student at Hogwarts feels like.

Advertisement

In addition to the customization options, the story is well-crafted and is an integral part of the game. You will even find certain references to the Harry Potter franchise if you look hard enough. Nevertheless, the events of this game are set a century before the novels making it a good prequel, and the players take on the role of a wizard who has enrolled in Hogwarts in their fifth year.

The gameplay is in third person perspective and the players get to wield a variety of magical items and abilities on their journey to finding the secrets of the wizarding world. Players also have the ability to choose one of the four signature houses from the Harry Potter world and learn a variety of spells, curses, potions, and more throughout the progression of the story.

Hogwarts legacy has also made it possible for fans to explore areas like the Magic Village of Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest. In fact, the entire game takes place in an open world which gives players the ability to do whatever they want and go wherever they desire in the wizarding world.

9. Mortal Kombat 1

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

NetherRealm Studios Publisher: Warner Bros. Games

Mortal Kombat 1 is the perfect reboot the franchise needs as fan-favorite fighters band together to fight to the death. MK1 is a fighting game and a good one that will have any gamer hooked, especially if you have played the original arcade games. It is a gift for fans to experience the world-renowned arcade games, now in their homes with better graphics and fewer malfunctions.

The game was released in September 2023 and features a story mode filled with fan-favorite characters like Johnny Cage, Raiden, Kung Lao, Mileena, Kitana, Sub-Zero, and Scorpion. The gameplay is the same as the other Mortal Kombat titles, but it feels much more fluid than previous iterations. Moreover, there are a couple of new highly anticipated features such as the Kameo Fighters through which several secondary characters get to assist the player during fights.

Fatal Blows also make a return and can only be triggered when a player’s health is below 30%. The multiplayer mode as usual is the main attraction of the MK franchise as players can compete in matches against others from all over the world. There is also a tournament mode with higher stakes and better competition.

The signature and the most memorable feature of MK games, the fatalities and brutalities are ever-present, and are more bone-crunching and spine-turning than ever. In short, if you are a fan of fighting games or the MK franchise, you should consider getting this game.

8. Resident Evil 4

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Leon.S. Kennedy returns as the Resident Evil franchise takes a drastic turn in storytelling. With extreme horror elements and a tense atmosphere, Leon must find the US President’s daughter Ashley Graham who has been kidnapped by a cult. Resident Evil’s signature over-the-shoulder third-person gameplay shines bright combined with better graphical quality.

There is a new crafting system in the game, allowing players to craft ammunition using resources on the go. In addition to that, there is a Merchant that buys and trades items, should you require their assistance. There are controls for Ashley as well, and players can instruct her to stay close or far depending on the situation.

Speaking of, a lot of players had problems with Ashley in the original iteration of the game. The developers redesigned her and made her character work in such a way that it keeps her away from breaking immersion or hampering the gameplay. There are multiple DLCs to check out and mini-games added as new features. Moreover, Capcom has also fleshed out characters like Ada Wong and players even get to play as her in the Separate Ways DLC.

Resident Evil 4’s Remake received critical acclaim for following the original story and making improvements where required. It is a classic story that did the controls, graphics, and characters right which is why it received such praise in the eyes of the public this year. You should definitely check this one out.

7. Hi-Fi Rush

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Tango Gameworks Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Hi-Fi Rush was released as an Xbox Game Pass Day One release and it quickly became one of the most fun games to play. It might not have been the commercial success but it certainly has the gameplay and pizzazz of one. Hi-Fi Rush follows the story of a self-proclaimed Rockstar named Chai whose music player gets stuck to his chest after an accidental cybernetic surgery.

What follows is a rhythm-based epic adventure filled with fun, destruction, and synth-pop beats. Published by Bethesda Softworks, Hi-Fi Rush is not your typical cel-shaded art-style game, it is a work of art by people who love music. It might not be as exhilarating as your typical FPS game but we guarantee that you will have a fun time playing it should you choose to invest your time.

The game is musical through and through, even the environment reacts to the beats that you lay down while fighting. There are button prompts that require you to press at the exact time for maximum effectiveness, like Guitar Hero. The game has platforming elements in addition to the various boss battles and mini-games that are fun and exciting to engage in.

There is also a game mode that you can unlock after you complete the game called Rhythm Tower which is similar to the Devil May Cry series. It is essentially a survival mode for this game. Even though it wasn’t a commercial success, the critics and fans alike loved this game. It even received favorable reviews from all major reviewers.

6. Dead Space

Developer: Motive Studio

Motive Studio Publisher: Electronic Arts

A lot of horror fans loved the original Dead Space games. However, the remake reignited that passion among the fanbase. Dead Space is set in a spaceship that is overrun by a bunch of monsters called the Necromorphs. The players take on the role of Isaac Clarke, who has psychosis and is trying to stop all the monsters.

The game has everything a horror fan could ask for. Tense moments, spine-chilling sound effects, stellar gameplay and so much more. Critics and fans alike gave the game praise for improving upon the original in terms of graphics and gameplay. The fresh graphics and the higher frame rate make experiencing the gruesome gameplay all the more immersive.

In the original game, Isaac Clarke had no voice lines and was a silent protagonist, but that is not the case in the remake. They also centered different conversations with the NPCs around him so it allows him to bond better. The gore which is a core mechanic of the original game is also improved. Particularly, there is a “peeling” system where players can decapitate various body parts of the monsters.

Weapons are now unlocked by progressing through the story rather than using the kiosks which was a bother in the original game. It is also possible to upgrade them so they can perform better. The game’s environment is limited to six sections of the US Ishimura, the spaceship on which the game is set.

All in all, Dead Space was a successful remake of the original game and we hope that there are plans to run the sequels through a remastered version as well.

5. Lies of P

Developer: Neowiz Games, Round8 Studio

Neowiz Games, Round8 Studio Publisher: Neowiz Games

You know Pinocchio right? Well, get ready to know Pinocchio like you’ve never known him before. Lies of P is one of the best games to come out of 2023 and for good reason. It has everything you would want in a soul-like action game which surprisingly works well for Pinocchio. Speaking of, the character of Pinocchio is much more than a lying puppet in this game. His character evolves through the situations he goes through and the decisions he makes, all of which are controlled by the player.

Lies of P is set in the city of Krat where puppets perform menial labor. However, one day they revolt and destroy most of the city’s population. Pinnochio will battle the puppets and everything that gets in his way to achieve his objective. The story is also interwoven with philosophical elements, making the player question what humanity actually is.

Pinnochio’s character is brilliantly written and utilized by the studio to make a game that works despite how it has been depicted as silly throughout the millennia. The game has sold a million units and received critical acclaim for its gameplay, which allows Pinocchio to utilize 100 different weapon combinations.

Consider this game like a blend of Dishonored, Infamous, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro. It has borrowed elements from each of these games which makes Lies of P worth experiencing.

4. Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

This is the action and role-playing game you should play if you want something extraordinary. Starfield is extra in everything it does and it does not shy away from it. It is the first IP developed by Bethesda in more than 25 years which is an occasion in itself. The game has only been released for the Xbox X/S and the PC due to the amount of content it has in it. It received positive reviews raving about its customization and progression.

Starfield lets you take on the role of a silent protagonist as you venture through the Milky Way. There are more than 1000 planets to explore along with some space stations and moons. Moreover, while exploring the largest city in the game called New Atlantis, players can talk, meet, and even make friends with the NPCs before inviting them into their crew.

There are tons of customization options available for players to create the ideal protagonist of their dreams. Players can commandeer spaceships, use various weapons with customizations on them, farm resources to improve multiple aspects of gameplay and so much more. Additionally, Starfield’s graphics are top-of-the-line and it has tons of improvements over the other AAA titles out this year.

This game is undoubtedly one of the best titles released in recent times. It combines customization, story, and scale to make a game that is worth putting in hours and hours each day. Besides, Space Pirates are also a massive reason to love this game.

3. Baldur’s Gate 3

Developer: Larian Studios

Larian Studios Publisher: Larian Studios

There is much to be said about Baldur’s Gate 3 and all of that is positive. The game is based on the tabletop game Dungeons and Dragons and it does the game justice. It is the third installment of the Baldur’s Gate franchise and it might be the best one yet out of all of them. The reason behind that is the overwhelming amount of things you can do in this game.

There are twelve classes and countless other subclasses you can choose from to make your own character. Once you do, you can take part in a quest-based story system that lets you travel alongside multiple companions that have customized voice lines and their own stories. If you do not want to fly solo, you can always participate in the co-operative multiplayer which lets you play with other players from all over the world.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has turn-based combat which makes the fighting in this game simpler and easy to follow. In addition to that, the story is brilliantly crafted and does not feel like it plays second fiddle to the gameplay. Every major website gave this game a maximum score and there is no reason why they shouldn’t have. It is a brilliantly crafted piece of art with good graphics, characters, gameplay, and progression.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is something you should try out if you are tired of your general action-adventure genre and want to explore what it is like to see your D&D characters come to life in a simulation.

2. Street Fighter 6

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

The second fighting game on our list, Street Fighter 6 released and dazzled the crowd just like we hoped it would. Street Fighter has become a pop culture and gaming icon and its importance is reflected throughout all the fighting games, even Mortal Kombat. Street Fighter 6 revitalized the franchise and has crossplay so every owner of the game can play against players online no matter the console.

It gives us a tournament-style experience filled with commentary and the options to cheer for players makes us feel like we are in a massive fight. Fan-favorite characters like Chun Li, Ken, Juri, Luke, Ryu, Zangief, Blanka, and Dee Jay return to fight along with new ones. Moreover, the game has better graphics, improved gameplay, and more accessibility options than ever before.

The combo system was what helped the game receive the most critical acclaim. People also praised it for its fighting systems, variety of characters, and various game modes it offers players. Additionally, the World Tour mode received praise because of its single-player potential while the multiplayer helped integrate the entire player base into one.

Street Fighter is a constant in the world of fighting games and having it back on top is a blessing for most fans. Not to mention it has also qualified for a lot of accolades in the development side of things making it a success all around. It is undoubtedly one of the best fighting games of 2023.

1. Spider-Man 2

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

This is undoubtedly one of the best games to come out in 2023. Spider-Man 2 gave us the ability to play as two of the most revered Spider-Mans in recent culture, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The story began when Insomniac had to choose between multiple Marvel IPs and they chose Spider-Man. Thus began the Insomniac Universe’s Spider-Man franchise, filled with a rogues gallery and familiar faces.

Ripe with pop culture references, Spider-Man 2 has tons of things to do among web-swinging, fighting bad guys, helping out New Yorkers, and more. Moreover, there are tons of improvements to the original game. The skill tree for each Spider-Man clearly highlights the uniqueness of each superhero. The game also has multiple suits you can get for each of the Spider-Men and a variety of gadgets that can aid you in fighting the bad guys.

There are tons of story and side missions that will keep you occupied and the chemistry between each character in the Spider Team is very well acted out. The voice acting is stellar and the most important aspect of the game, Venom, is really well done. Venom steals the show and his influence can be seen before and after his arrival.

Surely, all hell will break loose if Insomniac decides to release a third game in this franchise. However, we think that the devs might be preoccupied with other IPs such as Wolverine after this game’s release. Nevertheless, if you want the definite Spider-Man experience, then this game is your best shot.