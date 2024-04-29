Deion Sanders’ Son Calls Out Media For Using Colorado Players For Clout After No CU Player Gets Drafted

The Colorado program is already seeing a silver lining under Deion Sanders with three extra wins on their plate this season. However, the success was not reflected in the recent draft, as 2024 became the third consecutive year in which not a single player from the University of Colorado was called up by an NFL team. This disappointing trend caught the attention of Deion Sanders Jr., who isn’t impressed with the media’s handling of the situation.

Advertisement

Recently, Yahoo Sports took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the absence of CU players in the draft. In their address, they suggested that the program’s popularity hasn’t translated into success for its players in the NFL. However, Deion Sanders Jr. was quick to call out Media House for allegedly using CU players for clout. Replying to their post, the official media handler of Colorado Buffaloes implied that the program and its coach are bigger than the media outlet itself.

The now-deleted tweet by Coach Prime’s eldest son read,

“When the Program & Coach is bigger than yahoo sports itself… even @YahooSports using boys for clout.“

Deion Sanders’ presence has given a much-needed facelift to the program in terms of likeability and increased media attention. In light of this, Sanders Jr.’s remarks suggested that media outlets should approach the topic with more sensitivity and respect. Nevertheless, while the Colorado football program continues to strive, Xavier Weaver have given them a small win to celebrate.

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Have a Small Win in Face of Xavier Weaver

Despite the disappointment of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Colorado Buffaloes managed to secure a small victory. Former WR Xavier Weaver inked a deal with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

Weaver, who transferred to Colorado from USF, emerged as one of Shedeur Sanders’ go-to targets during his lone year with the Buffs. His impressive performance translated to his contract with the Cardinals, which guarantees $255,500. Additionally, he adds depth to the offense as he joins an incoming class that features top receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State.

While Weaver’s signing looks like a solitary achievement for the Buffaloes in the year’s draft aftermath, there is nothing but hope for CU under Deion Sanders. Former Colorado linebacker Derrick McLendon also secured an undrafted free agent deal with the Panthers, while Leonard Payne Jr. landed with the Miami Dolphins.

As Deion Sanders Jr. said, the signings highlight the talent cultivated within Coach Prime‘s program with better days yet to come. Moreover, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter have the potential to change the draft fate of CU next year, with media and fans already buzzing about it.