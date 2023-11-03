Does Captain John “Soap” MacTavish and General Shepherd Die at the end of Modern Warfare 3 (2023)?

The original Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2011) lore is known to many as it is full of betrayal and sad events. Hence, with the franchise’s reboot, many expected that the fate of known characters would also change. However, that is not the case and Activision has repeated history with the new game.

Advertisement

In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023) both Captain John “Soap” MacTavish and General Shepherd succumb to bullet wounds. The death of these characters is classic to the lore, however, the death of Soap is disheartening to many. Nevertheless, these events unfold during the final mission of the game called “Trojan Horse.”

During this mission, Task Force 141 comprising of Captain Price and Soap is assigned to defuse a bomb under the London subway. However, the main antagonist, Makarov, appears at the location and shoots Soap point-blank. Still, players have new things to look out for as the narrative has been tweaked when compared to the last game, to fit the reboot storyline.

Advertisement

On the other hand, General Sheperd also dies differently in the new campaign for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. The death of the character doesn’t happen during a mission and is instead shown during the mid-credit scene in the game.

During a confrontation between Captain Price and General Shepherd after his betrayal in the last game, Price ends up shooting him. This ending felt lackluster to many fans as he went down with a fight in the previous game.

Which characters survived in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2023) campaign?

Players need not get disheartened by the death of these two major characters, as several others do survive the events of Call Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023). Among them are Ghost, Gaz, and Captain Price from the original Task Force 141. Surprisingly Alex Keller, who supposedly died during the MW reboot has been shown to survive as well. This comes as a shock to many fans as they believed Alex was the operator, Ghost.

On the other hand, Makarov, the main antagonist of the story also lives to break havoc. Thus, the story is still not concluded and Activision has paved the road for the next chapter. Likewise, the original game finale between Price and Makarov might be repeated in the future, but we cannot confirm it as of now.