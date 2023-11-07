Can you kill Makarov in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023)?

Similar to the previous iteration, Makarov is the main antagonist of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023). However, unlike the previous trilogy, the antagonist doesn’t die at the end of the story. Thus, paving the way towards another sequel for the critically acclaimed shooter story.

Incidentally, players do get a chance to finish off the target for a brief moment. However, that is not enough to eliminate him and trick the algorithm. With multiple tries to finish off the antagonist in Modern Warfare 3, none have been successful so far.

Moreover, even with much dedication, players couldn’t get past the plot armor, which is disappointing to many as the game ends on an extremely bitter note.

In the past, Activision has forced players to follow their pre-specified storyline. For instance, if the player kills General Shepherd at the start of the game, the level restarts with a message. These messages inform players that it is impossible to kill major characters and change the outcome of the game.

However, these types of messages are lacking in the modern reboot. In fact, players can even shoot and down Makarov in the mission Countdown, when playing as Captain Price. Yet, this does nothing to change the outcome of the game, as Makarov survives and even sets the stage for a fascinating sequel.



Will Makarov die in the next Call of Duty Modern Warfare story?

Makarov will likely die in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, as it will follow the storyline of MW3 2011. In the classic ending, Captain Price ends up eliminating the antagonist with his own hand to avenge his comrades.

However, since this a is reboot story, a few variables might change to give a new original ending. On the other hand, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023) has a very short campaign, which lasts about 3-4 hours. If the same is followed by the sequel, then there is a chance that Makarov might live to see a new day.