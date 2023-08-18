Everything to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s open combat missions

Activision’s much-awaited first-person shooter, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, is due to release on November 10, 2023. Recently, the publisher revealed their decision to opt for open combat campaign missions leaving players curious to learn more.

The much-loved Call of Duty franchise is due to return on November 10 with the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Interestingly, players will receive a direct sequel in back-to-back years for the first time in the franchise’s history since the new release picks up the story at the point where 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ended. Along with the trilogy’s conclusion, the publisher also confirmed the return of the much-loved War Mode, an all-new Zombie storyline, and open combat single-player campaign missions, the latter of which sound pretty intriguing. Let’s take a deep dive into what the open combat missions actually entail, shall we?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III campaign will contain elements of a semi-open-world game

At the end of 2022’s Modern Warfare II, we learned how General Shephard commanded Shadow Company to supply missiles and other explosives to their allies in the Middle East. However, the overarching antagonist, Vladimir Makarov, had other plans, and he soon put a spoke in Shephard’s wheel by asking his men to ambush the supply convoy and steal the missiles. Accordingly, Modern Warfare III will have the player join forces with Task Force 141 once again as they go behind enemy lines and try their best to arrest Makarov’s evil plans.

According to the trailer for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, the new release will see several fan-favorite characters returning to the series. These include Captain Price, Soap, Laswell, Gaz, Farah, and of course, Makarov. We even expect General Shephard to appear since he is integral to the plot. Hence, single-player enthusiasts on the lookout for an exciting Call of Duty story were already excited when Activision announced the concept of open combat missions.

Although open combat missions are not synonymous with an open-world game, it is not illogical to draw a few similarities between them. In fact, a much closer comparison would be Arkane Studios’ Dishonored series, in which the player character finds themselves in a sandbox level and is free to complete the objectives in whichever way they want. There is no set path that one must follow, and the player is free to employ different strategies until they find one that is comfortable.

Similarly, the open combat single-player missions in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will drop the player into a semi-open map with several objectives to complete. The player can choose to complete the objectives in whichever order they want, and nothing will restrict them from moving around the area freely. On top of it, each mission can be tackled in several ways, and players can choose to utilize brute force by going in guns akimbo and burning a place to the ground or prefer a more tactical and stealthy approach with silenced firearms, high-tech gadgets, and NVGs. Moreover, failing a mission will provide additional information to tackle the objective differently instead of throwing up an instant game-over screen.

The announcement of these open combat missions has caused quite a stir in the community. Meanwhile, you can click here for more Call of Duty content while waiting for Modern Warfare III to release.