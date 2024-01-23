Does the End of Riot Forge Signify the Death of 3rd Party Mini-Games From Riot Games?

Riot Forge is a subsidiary game studio of the American giants Riot Games. This studio is primarily responsible for working on smaller-scale projects, some of which are 3rd party mini-games. Some of the games the studio has worked on are the League of Legends spin-offs like Ruined King, Song of Nunu, and The Mageseeker.

The start of 2024 had many gaming giants take some tough calls, and a lot of them have led to closures and layoffs. Riot Game has recently laid off 11 % of its workforce, which is around 530 employees. This layoff has also resulted in the closure of their subsidiary studio Riot Forge, which will shut down after the release of Bandle Tale on February 24.

Being a subsidiary studio, Riot Forge used to work on niche spin-off titles, while Riot’s core workforce concentrated on mainline updates. Hence, the closure of Riot Forge has left fans worried about the future of such 3rd party titles. However, people need not worry as there is a possibility that Riot Games will continue developing them with a smaller team made up of core members or collaborate with other studios who have expertise in such projects.

What does the future look like for Riot Games?

The reason behind the Riot layoffs is still quite ambiguous. However, CEO Dylan Jadeja claimed that the decision was necessary for the American Giants to move forward. In the past few years, the studio has ventured into various genres and projects. Naturally, some of these have turned out to be successful, while the failures have hurt the company in the long run.

The creators of Valorant and League of Legends laid off employees and shut down Riot Forge to focus on their primary projects. When talking about the layoffs, Jadeja further shared, “Our costs have grown to the point where they’re unsustainable, and we’ve left ourselves with no room for experimentation or failure – which is vital to a creative company like ours. All of this puts the core of our business at risk.”

The American developers are primarily known for their multiplayer titles, and it seems they want to divert all their attention to that sector. However, Jadeja didn’t write off the possibility of any future single-player or 3rd party mini-games in collaboration with external studios. Still, fans fear that the number of such projects might decrease.

The layoffs and Riot Forge’s closure will definitely have an impact on Riot Games’ businesses, and it will be interesting to see what that might be. Nevertheless, we will keep fans updated with everything regarding the American giants in the future.