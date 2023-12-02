EA FC 24 Antoine Griezmann LaLiga POTM SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

Antoine Griezmann has been announced as the LaLiga Player of the Month (POTM) for November, and a special edition card for the French marksman is now available in EA FC 24 as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). So, here is everything to know about this incredible card, including how to obtain it.

Player of the Month is a promo that has been in Ultimate Team since the FIFA titles and now is available in EA FC 24. Every month, Electronic Arts names a player Player of the Month for their respective league and honors them with an upgraded card. Griezmann has been named POTM for his outstanding performance with Atletico Madrid in LaLiga in November.

About Antoine Griezmann Ligue 1 POTM card

The French striker’s base Ultimate Team card is an 88-rated Rare Gold. It’s an amazing card that fans would love to see in their starting lineup. He also has upgraded special editions like Trailblazers and Team of the Week (TOTW). Now, Griezmann has another high-rated card in the game, the 89-rated La Liga POTM.

EA FC 24 contains some excellent cards from the elite level of Spanish soccer. Griezmann’s new 89-rated upgraded card has now been added to that list. Fans should have this card if they are creating squads based on LaLiga or France. This new version of Griezmann has incredible stats such as 90 shooting, 90 passing, and 89 dribbling. He also got a new Playstyle: First Touch with this POTM card.

How to obtain this LaLiga POTM card?

EA FC 24 fans must complete the SBC to obtain the Antoine Griezmann LaLiga POTM. The SBC’s completion would require them to create three squads of eleven players. However, they must also follow some requirements while creating these required lineups.

France

At least one French player should be part of the Starting XI.

At least two Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be part of the Starting XI.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the Starting XI.

The overall team rating should be over 87.

La Liga

At least one LALIGA EA SPORTS player should be part of the Starting XI.

The overall team rating should be over 88.

Creating the three required squads for the SBC’s completion isn’t that simple, as it also requires fans to spend over 508,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market. But fans can complete the SBC with fewer coins by using their untradable and spare cards. Moreover, if fans have a shortage of coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

If EA FC 24 fans really want this Antoine Griezmann LaLiga POTM card on their squads, they should complete the SBC soon. It is only available in the Ultimate Team mode for a limited time.