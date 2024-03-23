Two-Footed Attack Evolution: Steps to Get a 90-Rated Cristiano Ronaldo Card for Free in EA FC 24

Cristiano Ronaldo has been rated over 90 alongside Lionel Messi in EA Sports’ soccer simulation game for over a decade. In EA FC 24, the Argentine star still has a 90-rated Rare Gold, while Ronaldo has been drastically lowered to an 86-rated. However, fans can now acquire a 90-rated CR7 for free via the new Two-Footed Attack Evolution.

Advertisement

This newly introduced Evolution won’t cost fans any Ultimate Team coins or FC Points. Since it is a free upgrade, fans shouldn’t waste it on any random card. Aside from its cost, fans should also remember this is an irreversible and unrepeatable process. However, fans can evolve two of their selected card via this Evolution because EA Sports has released two editions of this upgrade in EA FC 24.



The Requirements for Two-Footed Attack Evolution

Unlike the past FIFA titles, fans won’t have to wait for EA Sports to release an upgraded higher-rated edition of a player. FC 24 has the Evolution feature that allows fans to evolve their selected player card with enhanced stats and new Playstyles+s.

Advertisement

However, FC 24 still prevents players from creating game-breaking cards that can ruin the experience. This is achieved by imposing some requirements that the selected cards must follow. The following are the eligibility criteria for Two-Footed Attack Evolution.

Overall: Maximum 80

Pace: Maximum 86

Shooting: Maximum 77

Shooting: Maximum 90

Dribbling: Maximum 87

Defending: Maximum 60

Playstyles+: Maximum 1

Steps to complete this new free EA FC 24 Evolution

To acquire the 90-rated Cristiano Ronaldo or other Ultimate Birthday attacker card, fans will have to complete some levels of tasks using the selected player for the Evolution. The newly released Two-Footed Attack has the following challenges.

Level 1 Challenge

Play two matches in any mode utilizing the active EVO player.

Level 2 Challenge

Win two Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win one Squad Battle match by two goals at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

The rewards for this new EA FC 24 Evolution

An Evolution awards several stat enhancements along with new Playstyle+s. However, these upgrades are rolled out in multiple sets. The number of sets an Evolution offers depends on the number of levels it has. The new Two-Footed Attack has the following two sets of rewards:

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +2

Passing +2

Dribbling +1

Defending +1

Physical +2

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +2

Shooting +4

Dribbling +2

Weak Foot +5

Power Shot Playstyle+

Cristiano Ronaldo and other best-suited cards for the Two-Footed Attack Evolution

The 86-rated Cristiano Ronaldo Rare Gold is undoubtedly the most popular choice for this Evolution. After all, players are getting a 90-rated Ultimate Birthday edition for the Portuguese striker for free, and the only amount they might have to pay is for the Rare Gold card if they buy it from the Transfer Market. However, it won’t cost as much as buying his Winter Wildcards and TOTY editions.

Aside from the Portuguese great, these four cards are the best options out of the huge player pool for this new free Evolution:

Advertisement

Marco Asensio FC Versus Ice (86-rated CAM)

Olivier Giroud TOTW (86-rated ST/CF)

Dominik Szoboszlai TOTW (85-rated LM/CAM/LW)

Niclas Fullkrug TOTW (86-rated ST/CF)

We recommend fans complete this SBC soon, as they can evolve their selected card into a superior edition. Moreover, it will be best for those who wanted a high-rated Ronaldo card but didn’t have the budget to buy his other editions.