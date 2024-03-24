EA FC 24 Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday SBC: Steps to Acquire These Cards and the Version We Recommend

With EA FC 25 rumors surfacing online, many might think FC 24 can’t get any more interesting. However, there is still a lot in the 2023-released soccer simulation game. EA Sports recently released two new players Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), which award fans two variations of Sakina Karchaoui’s Ultimate Birthday cards.



Advertisement

Ultimate Birthdays is a new promo to celebrate the 15th anniversary of EA Sports introducing Ultimate Team to their soccer simulation titles. The cards selected for this promo receive a significant upgrade to their stats along with double Playstyles+s. Moreover, the ongoing Ultimate Birthday is not solely limited to present-day soccer stars from both men’s and women’s football as it also includes Icons.

The stats of the Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday cards

Karchaoui’s default Ultimate Team card is an 86-rated Rare Gold that is used for completing SBCs at this point in the game. She also has an 87-rated TOTW, which serves a similar purpose. The PSG left-back also has two more special editions namely the 88-rated Triple Threat and the 95-rated TOTY, the latter of which is the best card available for the Frenchwoman in the game. However, EA Sports recently released her second-best cards, the 90-rated Ultimate Birthdays, which are excellent options for those who cannot acquire the TOTY.

Advertisement

This PSG star is known for her speed and pace to exploit the left flank. Fans can now recreate her real-life performance with her new 90-rated Ultimate Birthday cards, which have 94-Pace and 91-Dribbling along with Rapid and Technical Playstyles+s. These cards also offer good chemistry links with French or D1 Arkema players. Moreover, both the new Karchaoui cards have the same stats, ratings, and Playstyles except one has 5-Star Skill Moves while the other has a 5-Star Weak Foot.

Steps to get these new special left-back cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA Sports recently released the Ultimate Birthday Team 2, which is available via card packs and the Transfer Market. However, the new 90-rated Sakina Karchaoui cards are exclusive to a Squad Building Challenge. So, fans will have to build a few starting XIs while meeting some requirements to get these items.

Let’s look into the five SBC requirements for the Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday card with 5-Star Skill Moves.

France

The team should consist of at least one French player.

The team should consist of at least one TOTW player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 86.

Top Form

The team should consist of at least one TOTW player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The team should consist of at least one TOTW player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 88.

89-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 89.

Now, let’s look into the six SBC requirements for the Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday card with 5-Star Weak Foot.

France

The team should consist of at least one French player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 85.

85-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 85.

Top Form

The team should consist of at least one TOTW player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 86.

86-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 86.

88-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 88.

89-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 89.

If fans decide to buy the required cards to complete either SBC, they must have at least 718,000 Ultimate Team coins in their account. They can also use fodder or duplicate cards to lower the price. At the same time, participating in Ultimate Team matches will reward players with cards and coins to put into the SBC.

Advertisement

Both the Sakina Karchaoui Ultimate Birthday cards are the same when it comes to stats and Playstyle+s. Hence, it all depends on whether the fans prefer Skill Moves or Weak Foot. We would suggest going for the 5-Star Skill Moves one, as it would help the pacey left-back dribble past the opposition on the left flank. A 5-Star Weak Foot might have been a better choice if this card could also be started on the right flank.