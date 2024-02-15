EA FC 24 Future Stars Team 2 Leaks: Icons That Will Soon Be Added to the Game

If EA FC 24 fans thought Ultimate Team couldn’t get any better, they were wrong. The ongoing Future Star promo has introduced many exciting new content to the online mode, especially a lot of new player cards. Soon, EA Sports will release Team 2 for this ongoing in-game promo, which will also include many new Icons.

Future Stars is an annual Ultimate team promo that highlights young players below the age of 23 who have the potential to become world-class players in the future. However, this year, EA Sports also highlighted past wonderkids who became legends of the sport. EA FC 24 is the first game to feature Icons in the Future Stars promo.

Who are the Icons joining the Future Stars Team 2 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

EA Sports has already unveiled many Future Stars Icons, but there is always room for more. With the upcoming Team 2 for this ongoing Ultimate Team promo, several new Future Stars Icons will be joining the game. We have compiled a comprehensive look at these legendary soccer stars..

Zico

The Brazilian is one of the best Central Attacking Midfielders ever to play the sport. This legend showed signs of greatness since his early days in Flamengo. Zico has a 91-rated Base and 92-rated Centurion Icon card in EA FC 24. They would look pale in comparison to his upcoming 93-rated item.

Pace 92

Shooting 95

Passing 94



Dribbling 94

Defending 67

Physical 74

David Beckham

David Beckham needs no introduction, as he is one of the most renowned soccer stars of his generation. Many believe him to be one of the best English soccer talents of this century. The Manchester United legend has an 88-rated Base Icon card, but soon he might be a 90-rated Icon after joining the Future Stars.

Pace 82

Shooting 87

Passing 94



Dribbling 87

Defending 70

Physical 81

Rivaldo

Brazil has been a breeding ground for soccer talents, who have gone on to become legends. Rivaldo is one of such Brazilian talents who became one of the soccer greats. He has a 90-rated Base Icon along with two Dynasties editions with ratings of 91 and 89. However, he might soon receive his best in-game card, the 92-rated Future Star Icon.

Pace 92

Shooting 92

Passing 90



Dribbling 94

Defending 46

Physical 78

Zinedine Zidane

The Frenchman is referred to as one of the greatest soccer players in history. He has represented many big-name clubs, but everyone saw his potential when he was starting his professional career at Cannes. He already has three excellent Icon cards, but that doesn’t mean he can’t get another. Zidane will soon be getting a 96-rated Future Star Icon.

Pace 86

Shooting 93

Passing 97



Dribbling 97

Defending 80

Physical 87

Cannavaro

Italy has offered many talented defenders to the world of soccer. Cannavaro is one of the legendary center-backs who showed his great potential since his early days at Napoli. The Italian has an 89-rated Base Icon card in EA FC 24. However, it would be nothing compared to his upcoming 90-rated Future Star Icon.

Pace 82

Shooting 46

Passing 64



Dribbling 69

Defending 94

Physical 85

Kelly Smith

Kelly Smith is hailed as one of the best women Strikers to have ever graced the pitch. Arsenal spotted the Englishwoman’s potential when she was starting off her senior career at the Wembley Ladies (now known as London Bees). She already has an 89-rated Base and a 90-rated Thunderstruck Icon card in the game. Soon, she will get her best in-game card, the 91-rated Future Star edition.

Pace 91

Shooting 93

Passing 88



Dribbling 93

Defending 49

Physical 80

Only these six icons have been leaked as part of the forthcoming Future Stars Team 2 so far. We will learn more about these cards after they are released. EA FC 24 fans should be thrilled about the plethora of new content that will be added to the game soon.