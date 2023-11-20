DrDisrespect’s Prediction Stands Accurate as Tfue Announces His Return to Streaming

Turner “Tfue” Ellis Tenney is considered to be one of the greats in the live-streaming business. His Fortnite Battle Royale streams have helped him gain immense popularity thereby garnering around 11.4 million followers on Twitch and earning multiple nominations on the Streamy Awards.

Hence, Tfue’s fans were completely shocked when he announced that he would be taking a break from live streaming and playing Fortnite for a while. Tfue made sure to upload a video on his YouTube channel in June 2023 announcing a temporary retirement and did not mention a date for his return. Yet, his fans have always trusted him to return after a short break.

The Fortnite OG season was released sometime back, and the new old-school update has been loved by almost all professional gamers and live streamers alike. Streamers and professional gamers have been collaborating with each other creating some delightful memories. The new Fortnite OG release and its popularity further made Tfue fans ask for his return as they wanted to see him experience the game on live stream.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Tfue/status/1726299996344009017?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans’ and the community’s wishes came true very recently when Tfue officially announced his return to the streaming industry by uploading a trailer video just after a few months of retirement. He not only announced a return but stunned his fans and community by announcing that he was joining Twitch’s rival streaming platform Kick. According to the announcement made by Tfue in his video, his first stream on Kick will go live on November 20, 2023.

DrDisrespects prediction of Tfue’s return comes true

It was at the beginning of November 2023 that DrDisrespect surprised his audience by announcing a Fortnite stream with Tfue. However, even though the stream never took place, DrDisrespect hinted at Tfue’s potential return when asked by popular gaming streamers Richard “Ninja” and Tyler Blevins and Tyler “Trainwreckstv” Faraz Niknam. Surprisingly, just after few days after the prediction, Tfue announced his return to streaming and gaming.

Kick live streaming platform officially welcomed Tfue home by mentioning it on their official Twitter page and also by commenting on the Tfue returns trailer video. The online community was immensely elated to finally see the streaming sensation officially return to streaming and gaming. They called him by names including “King” and “GOAT” and exclaimed how excited they were to see him play Fortnite OG. People also wanted him to choose DrDisrespect as his first squad-up.