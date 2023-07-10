TwitchCon has always been a special event for all the streamers and their fans. The convention allows meet and greets, so fans rush in to see and click pictures with their favorite streamer. In TwitchCon 2023, Sukhbeer “Esfand” Brar steps in to take a selfie with Imane “Pokimane” Anys stating he is her huge fan but is intervened by the security.

Pokimane is excited to see Esfand and starts a conversation with him, but the security drop in and try to take him away. Pokimane swiftly stops the security and explains that he is a streamer, not a fan who just dropped in.

Pokimane laughs and apologizes to the security that Esfand should have let the security know before meeting her. It was a fun experience for both Esfand and Pokimane, which could have shifted the other way quickly. It was just a fun little prank by Esfand.

Esfand stopped by security while meeting Pokimane in TwitchCon 2023

TwitchCon is one of the awaited conventions that take place twice every year. All popular streamers attend the TwitchCon, and this convention gives thousands of fans a chance to participate in a meet and greet and click photos with their favorite Twitch streamer or streamers.

It was really fun for Esfand to pull a little prank on Pokimane, stating he is a huge fan. So Esfand stepped in with Pokimane and tried taking pictures. While the security at the convention could not recognize him, they tried to pull him out from meeting Pokimane.

Pokimane stopped the security and explained to him that he was a streamer and she did know him because Esfand was a streamer. Pokimane also apologized on Esfand’s behalf, stating that he should have told the security before entering. Esfand was successful in fooling the security and catching Pokimane at the moment, and of course, she burst into laughter.

This could have shifted into something more serious, but Pokimane controlled the situation.