Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to get a two-part DLC in 2023

After receiving a content update, DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was announced as well. The new DLC will be called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero and features a bunch of new additions. Sales for the DLC have already begun, with an in-game listing now available to players. From a new uniform to two sets of story DLC, here’s everything coming to the game.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC details

The new story will take players beyond the Paldea region. In Part 1, titled “The Teal Mask,” the protagonist goes on a school trip to Kitakami. Here, they participate in an outdoor study program organized jointly by their academy and another school. In Part 2, “The Indigo Disk,” the protagonist travels to Blueberry Academy as an exchange student, which is affiliated with their own school.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero allows players to continue their adventure using their existing save data from Scarlet or Violet. The first part is set to be available in fall 2023, with the second part planned for release in winter 2023. To begin the main story of Part 1, players need to have started their Treasure Hunt in either Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, which typically occurs after playing for about three hours. To kick off the main story of Part 2, players must have completed the first part and finished the main story of either Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet.

There are also a few incentives for pre-ordering the expansion by October 31, 2023:

Uniform expansion set

Hisuian Zorark code

Currently, no concrete release date has been shared by Game Freak. Those interested can buy the DLC for $34.99 USD

