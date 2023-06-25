EA Sports FC: New features for the Ultimate Team in post-FIFA era

The FIFA series is coming close to its end. But the legacy will live on in the new form of EA Sports FC. There has been a lot of hype about this new game for a long time. Recently, there are some features of this soccer game got leaked online.

Electronic Arts FIFA series is ending with the latest FIFA 23, as the American developers’ deal with the International Federation of Association Football expired. But the developers didn’t let the series die.

The American game company still holds many licenses to some big-name soccer leagues and clubs. Hence, they will continue this series under the new banner of EA Sports FC. This new game is going to feature some exciting new features.

EA Sports FC Ultimate Team’s new features revealed

The Ultimate Team has been one of the most played modes in the past FIFA titles. So, the developers have always tried to make this more entertaining with every new addition to the series. They are doing the same with the upcoming EA Sports FC, which will also have the Ultimate Team.

A revamped mechanics for Ultimate Team

The Ultimate Team is going through a lot of changes, including it being called Football Team FC. Moreover, the developers will present a new look for the player cards. This might not be surprising, as EA always made a new card design in every FIFA game.

Even the Ultimate Team packs won’t be the same. In the FIFA games, players had to rely on their luck to discover high-rated cards in packs. But the upcoming title will have a dynamic system to improve the chances of unpacking good cards with in-game progress.

FIFA 23 had a new single-player mode for Ultimate Team called FUT Moments. But the leaks suggest that EAFC 24 will feature this sub-mode too, but will also allow co-op in it.

Players are more accessible than ever

The players in the new Ultimate Team would be more accessible than the FIFA games. The leaks suggest it will feature a new Traits System affecting the players and the squad’s stats.

There would be a feature called Player Mastery, where the FUT players will be upgradable via objectives. Additionally, there would be a feature called Running Type Variations, similar to the present Lengthy, Explosive, or Controlled Sprint Types.

Talking about upgrades, one of the most entertaining features would be position modification. In the past FIFA 23, players could only be converted to their alternate position using a position modifier card. But EA Sports FC will be flexible about the player’s positioning.

Some new faces in EA Sports FC Ultimate Team

The developers will add many more new Icons and Heroes to the roster in EA Sports FC. Some great soccer players like Bobby Charlton, Sergio Aguero, and Arjen Robben would be available in the game.

The past FIFA games featured female players but were unavailable in Ultimate Team. However, EA Sports FC will feature many female players, including Women Icons. Moreover, fans will be able to discover female players in the packs.

Is there any release date for EA Sports FC?

There is so much information available about EA Sports FC on the internet. But the game still doesn’t have an official release date. There are speculations that EA will host a presentation about the game in mid-July. But the game will possibly release in Q4, similar to every FIFA title released in the past.

Fans should take these updates with a grain of salt, as these leaks can sometimes turn out to be false. They should instead wait for the developers to make official announcements about EAFC 24. Meanwhile, they can check all the conformed leagues in EA Sports FC by clicking here.