Kelce Brothers Roast? After Tom Brady’s ‘Hit’ Outing, Travis & Jason Kelce List Down “Hypothetical” Roast Guest List

The Tom Brady Roast turned out to be more than what the audience bargained for, even opening the gates for other NFL players to follow suit in the future. Interestingly, as it seems, the Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce and his retired brother Jason are fascinated by the idea of the roast in a similar fashion and even have a list of comedians they’d like to see when they find themselves in the hot seat.

During the recent episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers were asked an interesting question by a fan about whether the duo would subject themselves to a roast just like Brady’s, and if so, who would they invite to the roast panel, besides each other?

Travis Kelce named Andrew Santino first, being his favorite comedian, followed by comedy legends Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart. He wants all those guys to take their best shot at him. Having met Jeff Ross at one of the roasts, the younger Kelce also feels it will be an honor to get roasted by him. Additionally, given Nikki Glaser’s rib-tickling performance at Tom’s roast, Travis wants her to be there as well.

Jason, on the other hand, took a different approach to the question and wanted his family members, except Kylie, to chaff him because she would have too much material in her armory. As for teammates, he feels Lane Johnson and Darius Slay would be good at it. While each brother’s choices were different, they agreed on one thing: the absence of Andy Reid.

All in all, Travis and Jason were impressed by Brady’s roast and felt all the comedians gave their best to make it a wonderful experience for everyone.

Kelce Brothers React to Tom Brady Roast

Travis asserted that the roast was mind-boggling, and he was left impressed by the sheer number of comedians invited to the event. Although he missed watching it live, he thoroughly enjoyed watching clips online, finding himself unable to contain his laughter.

The 3-time Super Bowl champ also found the Roast admirable because everyone was a good sport, including Brady. He admired the fact that nothing was off limits; and no one seemed to take any offense, no matter how brutal the jokes got.

Jason, however, doesn’t understand the idea behind the roast and feels the concept is beyond his understanding. Yet, he still found the Tom Brady Roast extremely enjoyable and refreshing, especially considering it was a star-studded event. Everyone who made the Patriots a dynasty was there; whether it was Robert Kraft or Bill Belichick.

Hopefully, Netflix is paying attention to the recent New Height episode and will come up with a roast of the Kelce brothers as soon as possible. Given their media exposure and great camera presence, they would be the perfect people to take the hot seat. And given Travis’ connection to Taylor Swift, the number of celebs that would be willing to come to the event would be massive.