Latest EA Sports FC 24 rumors suggests the Ultimate Team ratings for Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi or Ronaldo, who is the better soccer player? It is a debate that will never end in the community. Recently, the leaks revealed the new ratings for these two greats in the upcoming EA Sports FC 24. Let’s dive into the details to discover who will be the greater one in this game.

It came down as a shock for everyone when it was revealed that FIFA 23 would be the last of the series. Because the American publishers’ long-running contract with FIFA came to an end. The developers kept this epic franchise alive with the rebranding to EA Sports FC.

There is a lot of hype around the upcoming EA Sports FC 24, which will be on the shelves from September 29, 2023. The internet is full of leaks and rumors to further excite those already hyped fans. The latest leaks have revealed the much-awaited ratings of Messi and Ronaldo.

Leaked ratings of Messi and Ronaldo in EA Sports FC 24

For years, soccer fans have debated whether Messi or Ronaldo is the better soccer player. This debate has even continued in the virtual world, where fans compared the two based on their ratings of the FIFA titles. It seems the trend will continue in the upcoming EAFC 24.

The latest leaks revealed the Portuguese legend will have a rating over 86. Undoubtedly, it is going to be a huge shock for the fans. After all, he has been the best striker in the world for years with some of the best FIFA ratings. Even FIFA 23 featured the Al-Nassr star as a 90-rated Striker.

Meanwhile, Messi is leaked to be 90-rated in the upcoming EAFC 24. Compared to his arch-rival, the Inter Miami star’s new rating isn’t that surprising. After all, the Argentine World Cup winner was featured as a 91-rated Right Winger in FIFA 23.

The debate about who is the GOAT might never settle. But in the gaming world, Messi is the better soccer player compared to Ronaldo based on the leaked ratings. But fans shouldn’t completely trust these leaks and wait for the game’s release to witness the official ratings.

Even if these ratings turn out to be correct, these are the signs of the changing soccer era. They will see young stars like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbbape as the new superstars of this series. While fans wait for EA Sports FC 24, learn how Frostbite Engine will revolutionize the series by clicking here.