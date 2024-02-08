Has EA Sports Nerfed Trivelas and Cutbacks in FC 24?

Amidst the excitement of exciting promos like Team of the Year (TOTY) and Road to the Final (RTTF), EA Sports has dropped the new Title Update 9 for EA FC 24. It is the first major update after the release of TOTY and has introduced some drastic changes to the core gameplay.

Advertisement

The update has been rolled out for PCs and all current-generation platforms. Meanwhile, people on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will get their hands on it in a few weeks’ time. After all, Electronic Arts prefers to push similar patches across different platforms, especially when it affects the gameplay drastically.

Title Update #9 will soon be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of EA SPORTS FC 24 and includes the changes below. Full TU notes have been posted to the EASFC Tracker. https://t.co/5LWPAieNRQ — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) February 6, 2024

Advertisement

Trivelas and Cutbacks were possibly two of the most-used mechanics in the game. They are the simplest moves to pull off and everyone from amateurs to pros use them. For the uninitiated, Trivela is the shot performed with the outside of the foot, while Cutbacks are when a player carries the ball to the byline and then back passes it to a teammate.

One of the reasons for the popularity of these two tricks was their effectiveness. So, many fans focused on mastering the Trivela shots and Cutbacks first before jumping into their FC 24 careers. However, that might soon change as the latest Title Update 9 has reduced the effectiveness of Trivela PlayStyle and PlayStyle+ quite severely. Moreover, AI teammates will have improved positioning and marking decisions to defend against cutback scenarios.

What are the other changes introduced by EA FC 24 Title Update 9?

The latest Title Update 9 also fixed the stability issues fans had while putting an Evolved card into the Evolution slot. It also resolved graphic bugs like incorrect visuals for a player card’s rarity and pyrotechnics appearing in the center of the pitch.

The EA FC 24 career mode also had problems like duplicate requests and youth players learning Chip Shot PlayStyle without meeting the set requirements. Moreover, the created players didn’t appear in the Player Career mode’s training drills. The new title update resolves these issues as well.

Aside from Trivela and Cutbacks, EA also introduced other gameplay changes like better refereeing calls inside the box following a clearance attempt or the goalkeeper incorrectly picking up a backpass from a teammate. Additionally, this new update also fixed many other minor visual issues like the incorrect placement of the defending wall in the practice arena.