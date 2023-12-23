Ubisoft Allegedly Fought off a Malicious Online Attack, Claims Threat Was Cleared in 48 Hoursubisoft Allegedly Fought off a Malicious Online Attack, Claims Threat Was Cleared in 48 Hours

After the recent ransomware attack on Insomniac Games, leaking around 1.7 TB of data, another major studio fell victim to cybercrime. Recently, the French giant Ubisoft faced a major data intrusion, but things didn’t end the same as they did for the Spider-Man’s creators.

The X (formerly known as Twitter) user vx-underground, known for having the internet’s largest collection of malware source code, samples, and papers, recently shared how the French developers were subjected to a malicious breach on December 20. An unknown threat actor gained access to Ubisoft systems for approximately 48 hours and planned to extract around 900 GB of data.



The Threat Actor would not share how they got initial access. Upon entry they audited the users access rights and spent time thoroughly reviewing Microsoft Teams, Confluence, and SharePoint. They attempted to exfiltrate R6 Siege user data but were unsuccessful pic.twitter.com/EPRraDl3MT — vx-underground (@vxunderground) December 22, 2023

The hackers went through Microsoft Teams, Confluence, and SharePoints during their 48 hours in those Ubisoft servers. They also tried to infiltrate the Rainbox Six Siege user base. However, his breach didn’t go as planned because the French company acted quickly and prevented the cyber intruders from stealing any confidential data.

The threat actors didn’t reveal they got initial access to the French studio’s systems. But if they had managed to access any crucial information, it could have been disastrous for the developers, especially when another major studio recently faced a massive data leak. Undoubtedly, the internet would have been flooded with significant Ubisoft leaks, revealing their future projects or crucial documents.

Insomniac’s ordeal has put all studios on high alert

The latest ransomware attack on the Insomniac Games leaked various information, ranging from future game projects to contract terms. The leaks revealed early gameplay footage of the upcoming Wolverine title, which looked arguably similar to those of the Spider-Man games. They also leaked the contract terms between Disney and PlayStation and the latter’s drastic plans for budget cuts.

After the incident with the makers of Spider-Man, everyone is questioning the cybersecurity of these major game developers. This is also the reason that many studios are on such high alert. If that might not have been the case, Ubisoft could have also lost around 900 GB of data, including information about Rainbow Six Siege.

But developers getting hacked has become quite a significant issue in the gaming industry lately. Not just Insomniac Game, but everyone needs to address this issue and find a way to prevent it from happening in the future. Otherwise, these continuous threats to studios can cause dangerous harm to the gaming industry.