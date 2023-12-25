Sources Claim Insomniac Games’ Multiplayer Spider-Man Game Has Already Been Cancelled

Insomniac Games recently faced a massive data breach which put the limelight on various insider information within the studio and Sony. Due to the leak of documents across the internet, it was found that the studio was working on a multiplayer Spider-Man game. However, a recent report from Bloomberg suggests that the project was canceled a long time ago.

The report came from Jason Schreier, who is a well-known journalist at Bloomberg. According to him, the information was provided by people connected with Insomniac Games. Insomniac Games is known to have expertise with Spider-Man games, and fans were excited to see a multiplayer version of it. There were also rumors that it would feature the Spider-Verse, which is a concept that fans loved with the release of Sony’s animated film, Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse and Across The Spider-Verse.

Open-world online games have a huge fanbase as they allow players to explore the big world with multiple users. Instead of having only NPCs around, the world is powered by active players which provides for a more diverse and unplanned experience. For instance, titles like GTA Online, The Elder Scrolls Online, and more have a huge fanbase for this reason alone, and it having Spider-Man themed would be interesting for gamers globally.

The connections from Insomniac Games also revealed the terrible state of the studio after the data breach and there are risks of massive layoff in coming days. Additionally, people associated with the company have lost their personal data on the internet, which is scary for everyone as they have risked their lives unwillingly.

Canceled PlayStation multiplayer games from Insomniac Games and Naughty Dog make fans believe Sony prefers a good single-player experience

Sony PlayStation has always been loyal to delivering single-player experiences to the consumer. While there were rumors regarding the development of The Last of Us online game, which was also canceled and confirmed by Naughty Dog. The same case applies for Insomniac Games as well, and early cancellation of the proof of concept reports the same.

Both Naughty Dog and Insomniac Games have been dedicated to creating flawless single-player experiences and continue to do so. Recently it was revealed by Naughty Dog that they are working on multiple undisclosed projects in the coming years. At the same time, Insomniac Games’ private documents leaks have proven the existence of many Spider-Man and X-Men franchise games.

Fans have noticed the same pattern from multiple Sony-owned game studios and have shared their feelings on the matter. While some fans support the ideology of the studios, many are against it. Many fans were disappointed to hear this news regarding the cancellation of multiplayer projects for PlayStation as they were both interesting.

Sony has tried providing multiplayer experience in AAA titles like Uncharted and many fans loved it. However, as interesting as it sounds, it didn’t do that well for Naughty Dog before and thus the fear might have been stuck with the studio. Alternatively, single-player stories have a bigger fanbase which makes them more beneficial for the studios. Nonetheless, with Sony game studios considering a multiplayer live-service approach, maybe it could come true in the future .