FIFA 23 Gavi Shapeshifters Objective: How to complete the challenge?

FIFA 23 Gavi Shapeshifters Objective is live now in the game. Fans have a great opportunity to get their hands on this special FUT card. So here is everything fans need to know about getting this in-game item.

Advertisement

The Shapeshifters is a unique FIFA 23 Ultimate Team campaign that significantly upgrades the stats of selected FUT player cards. But it also provides new abilities, traits, and alternate positions. The “Golden Boy” of Barcelona, Gavi is the latest Shapeshifter.

The young Spaniard is a midfield prodigy but still failed to be part of the initial Shapeshifters teams. Eventually, EA Sports made him part of this exclusive FUT card series. However, this in-game item is only available as an Objective reward.

Advertisement

About the FIFA 23 Gavi Shapeshifters

The Barcelona youngster has a 79-rated Common Gold as his default FUT card, which fans might have used during their early days in Ultimate Team. But EA Sports bumped up his stats significantly on the new Shapeshifters card. This new FUT card is 93-rated with the following impressive but surprising stats:

Pace – 95

Shooting – 76

Passing – 88

Dribbling – 91

Defending – 90

Physicality – 89

Gavi is a Central Midfielder (CM) on his default FUT card. But EA Sports pulled off a “Sergi Roberto” on him, converting him to a Right-Back (RB) on the new Shapeshifters card. Further, he has 4-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot to become a mind-blowing full-back in the Ultimate team mode.

How to complete this Shapeshifters objective?

Fans have an excellent opportunity to obtain a high-rated FUT card. The Gavi Shapeshifters card is now available as a reward for completing an in-game Objective. Moreover, they will not have to spend FUT coins out of their pocket to finish this challenge.

Tiki Taka: Fans must assist six goals in FUT matches with a Spanish player.

Fans must assist six goals in FUT matches with a Spanish player. 6 With Style: Fans need to score six goals in FUT matches with a player who has Dribbling stats over 80.

Fans need to score six goals in FUT matches with a player who has Dribbling stats over 80. Bend It in: Fans must assist three goals with a cross in the FUT matches.

Fans must assist three goals with a cross in the FUT matches. Spanish Success: Fans must win eight FUT matches with three Spanish players in the Starting XI.

NOTE: Fans can participate in any FUT matches to complete this challenge. If they decide to do it with Squad Battles, the minimum difficulty of the matches should be at Semi-Pro.

Advertisement

So that’s all fans need to know about the FIFA 23 Gavi Shapeshifters Objective. They should acquire this card soon, or EA Sports will remove this limited-time Objective from the Ultimate Team. If they are done with this in-game objective, they can check the Trent Alexander-Arnold Shapeshifters SBC by clicking here.