FIFA 23 Iker Casillas Cover Star Icon SBC: How to obtain this Galacticos star in FUT?

After Zinedine Zidane and Xabi Alonso, another Real Madrid Galactico joins the ongoing Cover Star Icon campaign in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Iker Casillas Cover Star Icon is now live in the game. Let’s dive in to find out more about this FUT card.

Since the Ultimate Team’s introduction in the FIFA series, EA Sports has released many exciting FUT cards. The Icons, which honors the legacy of historic soccer players, has been one of the fan favorites. Every year, the developers release new Icons throughout the season.

The goalkeeping saint Iker Casillas is one of the legendary players who is a part of the Icon series. Several versions of Casillas’s card are available in the game, representing different phases of his career. But the newly released Cover Star Icon edition celebrates the World Cup winner’s appearance on the regional cover of FIFA 2002.

About the FIFA 23 Iker Casillas Cover Star Icon

Casillas received three high-rated Icon cards from EA Sports when he was introduced in FIFA 23. However, he gradually received special upgrades such as the World Cup and Trophy Titans editions. Still, none of those cards rival his new 97-rated Cover Star Icon, which has some insane stats.

Diving – 98

Handling – 95

Kicking – 91

Reflexes – 99

Speed – 74

Positioning – 94

This new Casillas card is one of the best in the game because of its high stats. But the 98 Diving and 99 Reflexes help this one to stand out the most. Being a goalkeeper, the Spaniard only has 1-Star Skills and 3-Star Weak Foot. However, he would stand as a strong wall in front of the net, making it hard for the opposing attackers to score goals.

The Real Madrid legend is listed as a Goalkeeper (GK) on the Cover Star Icon card. Being a goalkeeper, players can’t convert him into other outfield positions. But it will never have zero chemistry with any player on the FUT squad because of being an Icon.

How to acquire this Galactico in FUT?



Despite being a 97-rated Goalkeeper, EA Sports didn’t make this challenging for the fans to acquire. It is possibly one of the most easily accessible Cover Star Icons in the game. But to get it, fans must build five squads of eleven players. However, there are some requirements they must meet while creating the lineup.

Born Legend

Eleven Rare players should be part of this team.

The players must be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

Eleven Rare players should be part of this team.

The players must be of Silver quality.

On a Loan

Eleven players should be part of this team.

The players must be of Silver quality.

San Iker

At least one Real Madrid player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be above 85.

Golden Glove

At least one Spanish player should be part of the team.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

Fans may have to pay over 100,000 FUT coins to create these five needed squads. It’s an absolute steal for a 97-rated card. However, fans can save extra coins by completing the challenge with spare cards in their position. Additionally, they can participate in FUT matches to win more FUT coins and cards if they run out.

This is all fans need to know about the new FUT card before attempting to obtain it.