GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PS4 cheats

Rockstar Games’ 2005 smash-hit GTA San Andreas is back as part of the Definitive Edition trilogy and fans can’t get enough.

Nearly two decades on, the open-world game’s legacy is kept alive by a passionate fanbase. Part of the game’s charm is the bountiful cheat codes players can mess around with. A staple of the GTA franchise, cheat codes in San Andreas took it to the next level. From spawning jets to making bicycles hop over buildings, anything is possible in the world of San Andreas. Released on the PS4 and PS5, San Andreas is now on a brand new generation of consoles for players to enjoy.

Here are all the cheat codes players can use for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition on the PS4 and PS5.

GTA San Andreas cheat codes for PS4 and PS5

Almost all cheat codes from the original release function in the Definitive Edition:

Aggressive Traffic: R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L2

All cars have NOS: LEFT, TRIANGLE, R1, L1, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, DOWN, CIRCLE, L2, L1, L1

All traffic cars are junk: L2, RIGHT, L1, UP, X, L1, L2, R2, R1, L1, L1, L1.

ATV Quad: LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

Beach party: UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, SQUARE, CIRCLE, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN

Black traffic: CIRCLE, L2, UP, R1, LEFT, X, R1, L1, LEFT, CIRCLE

Blow up all cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1

Cars can fly: UP, DOWN, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

Chaos Mode: L2, RIGHT, L1, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Cloudy Weather: L2, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, SQUARE, LEFT, R2, SQUARE, X, R1, L1, L1

Drive on Water: RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2

Faster Cars: RIGHT, R1, UP, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R1, R1

Faster Clock: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, SQUARE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Faster Game Play: TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, L2, L1, SQUARE

Make CJ Fat: TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, DOWN.

Flying boats: R2, CIRCLE, UP, L1, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE

Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

Full Health, Full Armor, $250,000: R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Funhouse Theme: TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, DOWN, CIRCLE

Gangs Control the Streets: L2, UP, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, R1, R2, RIGHT, DOWN

Get Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, UP, DOWN, RIGHT, L1

Hitman in all weapons: DOWN, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, L1, L1, L1

Spawn a Hydra: TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, X, L1, L1, DOWN, UP

Infinite Ammo: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1

Infinite Lung Capacity: DOWN, LEFT, L1, DOWN, DOWN, R2, DOWN, L2, DOWN

Insane Handling: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Jump High: UP, UP, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R2

Make it Night: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE.

Massive Bunny Hops: TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, L2, R1, R2

Maximum Muscle: TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

Maximum Respect: L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R2, X, L1, UP, L2, L2, L1, L1

Maximum Appeal: CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, CIRCLE, R1, L2, UP, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, L1

Maximum Vehicle Stats: SQUARE, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Orange Sky and Time Stopped at 21:00: LEFT, LEFT, L2, R1, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, L2, X

Overcast Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE

Pedestrian Riot (cannot be disabled): DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Pedestrians Attack with Guns: X, L1, UP, SQUARE, DOWN, X, L2, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R1, L1, L1

Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN

Perfect Handling: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Pink Traffic: CIRCLE, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE

Place a Bounty on Your Head: DOWN, UP, UP, UP, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

Recruit Pedestrians to Gang: DOWN, SQUARE, UP, R2, R2, UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP

Reduced Traffic: X, DOWN, UP, R2, DOWN, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, LEFT

Sandstorm: UP, DOWN, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2

Make CJ skinny: TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Slower Gameplay: TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1

Spawn Bloodring Banger: DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT

Spawn Caddy: CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

Spawn Dozer: R2, L1, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, X, L1, LEFT

Spawn Hotring Racer 1: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

Spawn Hotring Racer 2: R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R2

Spawn Hunter: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1 R2, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Jetpack: L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

Spawn Monster Truck: RIGHT, UP, R1, R1, R1, DOWN, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

Spawn Ranger: UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, L2

Spawn Rhino Tank: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Spawn Romero: DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT

Spawn Stretch: R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: CIRCLE, UP, L1, L2, DOWN, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Spawn Tanker: R1, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, UP, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Trashmaster: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Suicide: RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1

Sunny Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

Super-Punch: UP, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

Taxis Have NOS & Bunny Hop: UP, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, X, SQUARE, R2, RIGHT

Traffic is country vehicles: TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, R2, UP, L2, DOWN, L1, X, L1, L1, L1

Traffic is Fast Cars: UP, L1, R1, UP, RIGHT, UP, X, L2, X, L1

Vehicle of Death: L1, L2, L2, UP, DOWN, DOWN, UP, R1, R2, R2

Vortex Hovercraft: TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, X, L1, L2, DOWN, DOWN

Wanted Level Down: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

Wanted Level Up: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Weapon Set 1 Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Mini SMG, AK 47, Rocket Launcher, Molotov Cocktail, Spray Can, Brass Knuckles): R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Weapon Set 2 (Knife, Pistol, Sawed-Off Shotgun, Tec 9, Sniper Rifle, Flamethrower, Grenades, Fire Extinguisher): R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT

Weapon Set 3 (Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, Combat Shotgun, M4, Bazooka, Plastic Explosive): R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

