FIFA 23 Jude Bellingham Player Moments SBC: How to get the new Real Madrid star in FUT 23?

Only a few days are left for EA Sports FC 24 to hit the shelves, but that doesn’t mean the hype for FIFA 23 has died down. Electronic Arts instead keeps adding new content to the game, like the latest Jude Bellingham Player Moments SBC. Let’s dive deeper to know more about this new in-game item.

EA has come up with many exciting promos for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team over the past season. The Player Moments is one of those promos that celebrates a significant moment in a player’s career in real life. These moments can be anything, from a decisive goal to a transfer move.

Jude Bellingham is the latest addition to the FIFA 23 Player Moments. EA Sports added the young Englishman to this campaign to celebrate his big move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in the summer transfer market of 2023.

About the FIFA 23 Jude Bellingham Player Moments



Bellingham’s default card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is an 84-rated Rare Gold. But he received many special upgrades because of his stellar performance over the last season. Still, none of them comes near his new Player Moments card, including the 97-rated Award Winner one. After all, this new card has a rating of 99 and some incredible stats.

Pace – 94

Shooting – 93

Passing – 97



Dribbling – 99

Defending – 96



Physicality – 96

It is hard to not be in awe after seeing the numbers on this new FUT card, as every stat is over 90. These incredible stats not only makes it a 99-rated overall, but also one of the most well-balanced one in the game. Additionally, Bellingham has a 5-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skills on this Player Moments card, making it even more outstanding.

The new Real Madrid star is listed as a Center Midfielder (CM) on his new FUT card, as it is his natural positioning on the pitch. But fans can convert him into a Center Defensive Midfielder (CDM) or Left Midfielder (LM) to suit their requirements. These remarkable stats and diverse positioning make it a must-have card in the game.

How to acquire this new Player Moments card?

EA Sports didn’t keep things simple for fans to acquire this Player Moments card. They divided the Squad Building Challenge (SBC) for this in-game item into eight segments. Fans must create multiple squads to complete these segments. However, some requirements must be met while building the squads.

Real Madrid

A minimum of one Read Madrid player should be part of the lineup.

A minimum of one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 88.

England

A minimum of one English player should be part of the lineup.

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 89.

LaLiga

A minimum of one LaLiga Santander player should be part of the lineup.

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 90.

90-Rated Squad

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 90.

90-Rated Squad

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 90.

91-Rated Squad

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 91.

91-Rated Squad

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 91.

92-Rated Squad

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 92.

Fans might be spending over 800,000 FUT coins in the in-game Transfer Market to create the required squads. It is a large sum of money to spend on this challenge. So, they can use rarely-utilized cards in their possession to complete the SBC. Moreover, in the case of a shortage of these resources, fans can play FUT matches or complete other SBCs to gain more coins and cards.

That is everything fans must remember before they attempt to complete the SBC for the Jude Bellingham Player Moments card. If this guide was of any help in acquiring this new FUT card, click here to learn about the 99-rated Thierry Henry Cover Star Icon.