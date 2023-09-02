FIFA 23 Thierry Henry Cover Star Icon SBC: How to obtain the UCL winner in FUT?

A lot of people believed there wouldn’t be much to look forward to in FIFA 23, as there are just a few days left before the release of EA Sports FC 24. However, Electronic Arts proved them wrong by releasing the Thierry Henry Cover Star Icon for the Ultimate Team mode.

Electronic Arts has released many exciting unique Ultimate Team cards since the mode’s introduction in the FIFA franchise. The Icons have been one of the fan favorites among them. This in-game campaign honors the glorious careers of the soccer legends.

Thierry Henry is one of the best strikers in the sport’s history. His exploits with Arsenal and Barcelona are still an inspiration for many rising stars. So, EA Sports commemorated his legacy by adding him to the Icons series. Recently, they released a Cover Star Icon edition for him to honor his appearance on the covers of FIFA 2002 and 2004.

About the FIFA 23 Thierry Henry Cover Star Icon

EA Sports introduced Henry in FIFA 23 with three incredible FUT cards, highlighting various eras of his career. They later honored him with a 98-rated Shapeshifters Icon edition. But none of them came close to his newly released 99-rated Cover Star Icon, which has mind-blowing stats.

Pace – 99

Shooting – 99

Passing – 92

Dribbling – 99

Defending – 62

Physicality – 90

The 99 rating in Pace, Shooting, and Dribbling makes this card stand out. Along with these crazy stats, he has 5-Star Skills and 5-Star Weak Foot to be an absolute goalscoring machine.

The French legend’s new Cover Star Icon card lets him play in his natural position of a Striker (ST). But fans can convert him to other attacking positions like Center Forward (CF) or Left Winger (LW) to suit their plans.

This new Thierry Henry Cover Star Icon is undoubtedly something FIFA 23 fans must need to create a strong competitive FUT squad.

How to acquire this Cover Star Icon card?

Like most Cover Star Icon SBCs, EA Sports has kept things challenging for fans. The developers divided the SBC into 13 segments related to Henry. Fans must create various starting XIs to complete the segments. But they must also meet some requirements in each to get the new Icon card.

Born Legend

Eleven Rare players should be part of this lineup.

The players must be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

Eleven Rare players should be part of this lineup.

The players must be of Silver quality.

Gunners

At least one Arsenal player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 85.

Blaugrana

At least one FC Barcelona player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

League Legend

At least one Premier League player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

League Finesse

At least one La Liga Santander player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

91-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

91-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

91-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

91-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

Top-notch

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

92-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 92.

92-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 92.

Fans will have to spend over 1.1 million FUT coins in the Transfer Market to create the required fodder to complete this SBC. It is a significant amount to spend on a challenge, but fans can lower their expenses by using spare cards in their possession. Moreover, players can participate in FUT matches to get more coins and cards in case of a shortage of resources.

Nevertheless, fans should remember to complete this challenge before it expires in Ultimate Team. That is all the information they require to obtain the new Thierry Henry Cover Star Icon card. If this guide was helpful, click here to learn how to get the Iker Casillas Cover Star Icon.