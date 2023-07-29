FIFA 23 Roberto Carlos Cover Star Icon SBC: How to obtain the World Cup winner in FUT?

With the FIFA franchise coming to an end, there is a lot of excitement among fans about the upcoming EA Sports FC 24. But amidst this hype, the developers released the Roberto Carlos Cover Star Icon. So here is everything about this iconic FUT card.

The Icon series is a unique FIFA 23 campaign that celebrates the iconic careers of legendary soccer stars. The Cover Star Icon is different as it doesn’t pay tribute to any iconic player but only to those featured on any FIFA game cover. The Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos is the latest to join this series.

The former World Cup winner made his name known by playing for big-name clubs like Inter Milan and Real Madrid. Then his incredible performance for the Brazilian National Team. But he received the Cover Star Icon card for being the cover star of FIFA 2003 with other legends like Edgar Davids and Ryan Giggs.

About the FIFA 23 Roberto Carlos Cover Star Icon card

Roberto Carlos already has five high-rated Icon cards. All of those cards have excellent stats, but it wasn’t the best edition so far. EA Sports recently released his best card, the 97-rated Roberto Carlos Cover Star Icon. Aside from the mind-blowing rating, he also has incredible stats.

Pace – 97

Shooting – 90

Passing – 97

Dribbling – 92

Defending – 92

Physicality – 92

The Brazilian is a Left Back (LB) on the Cover Star Icon card, the same position he played throughout his career. But fans can also use him as a Left Wing-Back (LWB) for better team chemistry. Further, the Icon card awarded him a 5-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skills. Because of these mind-blowing stats and abilities, he is possibly the best left-back on the squad.

How to complete the Carlos Cover Star Icon SBC?

EA Sports didn’t keep things accessible for fans to obtain the Roberto Carlos Cover Star Icon, as they divided the Squad Building Challenge (SBC) into eight tasks. Fans would have to build eight lineups of eleven players. However, they should meet some requirements while completing this SBC.

Born Legend

This lineup should consist of eleven Rare players.

The players should be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

This lineup should consist of eleven Rare players.

The players should be of Silver quality.

El Hombre Bala

At least one Real Madrid player should be part of this lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 85.

Selecao

At least one Brazilian player should be part of this lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

Top-notch

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) and FUT Champion player should be part of this lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

League Legend

At least one La Liga player should be part of this lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

89-Rated squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) and FUT Champion player should be part of this lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

90-Rated squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

To create the fodder to complete this SBC, fans might have to spend over 800,000 FUT coins at the Transfer Market. It is undoubtedly3 a massive amount to spend. So fans can complete this SBC with fewer coins by using spare cards from their collection. If there is a shortage of coins and cards, fans can participate in FUT matches to replenish the resources.

FIFA 23 fans should obtain the Roberto Carlos Cover Star Icon card before EA Sports remove this SBC from the Ultimate Team after some time. If they already got their hands on this newly released Icon card, click here to read everything related to the Rodrygo Futties card.