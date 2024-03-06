Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Producer Yoshinori Kitashe Claims Sony Exclusivity Is a Good Thing for the Remake Trilogy

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been as successful as the 2020-released Rebirth prequel. However, only those who own a PlayStation 5 could enjoy the 2024-released title. Although people on other platforms are still waiting to experience the FF 7 Remake for themselves, that might never happen because of the trilogy’s new exclusivity contract.

According to Washinton Post, Sony has managed to acquire the exclusivity rights for the Final Fantasy remake trilogy series. A game made exclusively available for a single platform also helps the developers with the game’s development. In fact, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s producer Yoshinori Kitase claimed the game’s quality might have dropped if they were to develop it for multiple platforms.

“Had it not been on a single platform, the world map would not be seamless, and game design may have had to regress significantly.”

Aside from decreasing the development stress on Square Enix, the exclusivity also has a nostalgia factor to it. The original Final Fantasy 7 was a PlayStation exclusive released in 1997. Moreover, Final Fantasy XVI was also released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive like the latest FF7 Rebirth. Likewise, the new exclusivity deal further solidified the relations between Square Enix and Sony.

Why do consoles need exclusivity for survival?

Many might wonder whether a console will be successful without any exclusive video games. Console manufacturers can go along with games available for multiple platforms, as we can see Xbox releasing games developed by their first-party studio across many platforms. However, exclusivity offers more success, as evident from PlayStation and Nintendo’s profits.

An exclusive helps build uniqueness around the console as it forces players to buy the equipment to play that specific video game. However, a game available across multiple platforms never creates such an environment. This is the reason why Xbox fans have been desperate for some exclusive titles lately.

Similarly, PlayStation and Nintendo’s success can be attributed to their willingness to create first-party exclusives. Now that the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy is a PlayStation exclusive, fans eager to play Rebirth will have to buy a PS5 since the game won’t be ported to PC anytime soon.

Similarly, fans eagerly waiting for the final installment of the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy might have to get the PlayStation 6. There are rumors the upcoming game might be released for the next PS console, as the current PlayStation 5 is nearing the end of its life-cycle.