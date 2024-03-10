After the Success of Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, Fans Are Asking for a Final Fantasy 6 Remake

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth has been a commercial and critical hit. Square Enix’s latest experiment to recreate the 1997 PlayStation classic as a trilogy series was a success. However, this has led to fans asking for other older Final Fantasy titles to be remade.

Final Fantasy is one of the most beloved JRPG franchises in the world. Although the series has several thrilling installments, Final Fantasy 6 is one of the most popular ones. It is a role-playing title by Square released in 1994 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). Both critics and fans rate the game highly for its mature theme, plot, characters, soundtrack, and gameplay.

Over 3.48 million copies of Final Fantasy 6, including the SNES and PlayStation versions, were sold by 2003. Seeing the success of this title, it is only natural for fans to want the game rehauled. Moreover, the hype for a possible remake of the 1994 title has grown further, after the FF7 remakes.

What could we expect from a possible Final Fantasy 6 remake?

Final Fantasy 6 had 2D visuals, so one of the primary things the possible remake will have is 3D high-definition graphics. It would be an excellent experience for the fans to enjoy some iconic 2D scenes in current-gen graphics. Moreover, the game will have the latest game mechanics and combat systems.

The older games didn’t have voices for the characters because 16-bit games had dialogue boxes. So, fans will hear their beloved FF6 characters like Terra Branford, Locke Cole, Celes Chere, and Figaro brothers for the first time. However, the developers will have to remake the game from scratch to achieve these goals.

As for the possible game’s plot, Square Enix could simply use the original game’s plot as it is done for most game remakes. However, there is also the option to follow the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy formula. Hence, the FF6 remake might be set in an alternate timeline, where some events differ from the original title. According to Square Enix, the Final Fantasy series has multiple universes, so an alternate timeline option cannot be ruled out.

Square Enix still has to develop the last installment for the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, which could take up to 2028. So, fans might not be getting the much-wanted Final Fantasy 6 remake any time soon. However, there is a good chance for other Final Fantasy titles to get a remake, and we always will keep fans informed on this front.