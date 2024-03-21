General Opinion Believes the Upcoming Sims Movie Will Take After 2023’s Barbie

After the success of Barbie, Margot Robbie is set for a new venture, and this time, it’s a video game adaptation. The Australian actress’s production company, LuckyChaps, will be adapting the renowned social simulation game Sims into a movie. The first game of this Electronic Arts series was released in 2000, which became an instant hit. Since then, the franchise has seen multiple successful installments.



Advertisement

The Sims titles are about players creating in-game characters called “Sims, ” whom they can then control in order to build an in-game life with a job and family. Considering the popularity of the franchise, everyone is wondering what the upcoming movie might be about. There are also some speculations that the movie might follow a similar plot to the 2023-released Barbie, which has been successful both commercially and critically.



Advertisement

Like in the 2023-released Barbie, the lead character in the upcoming game adaptation can be a Sim who will have an existential crisis. The character then leaves the game world and enters the real world with a fellow Sim. Naturally, the situation is confusing at first, but they soon discover that the humans can play god whenever they want. This discovery throws the Sim world into chaos, which the protagonist has to fix. However, she eventually realizes that her destiny is in the real world, and she returns to live as a human.

Everything we know about the Sims movie so far

Not much is known about the Sims movie as of yet, aside from it being produced by LuckyChap, a production company owned by Margot Robbie along with Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Kerr. Interestingly, this company has already produced many successful movies like “Birds of Prey” and “Barbie”.

The Sims movie is still in the early stages, as it recently got Kate Herron on board as the director. Herron, who recently directed the critically acclaimed Loki Season 2, will be be co-writing the movie alongside Briony Redman. So, fans should expect a good plot for this upcoming Sims movie.

Since this movie recently got a director, there is still no information available about the cast. However, Margot Robbie might be the protagonist, as she has featured in most of the films produced by her production company. In fact, if the movie does go a Barbie route, no one will be a better pick than the Australian actress.

We suggest fans take this article with some grain of salt, as most of it is speculation. Nevertheless, we will keep updating you with new information once we get our hands on it.

