Kevin Garnett Shocked Over The ‘Craziest Thing’ About LeBron James Having A Barbie Doll

Kevin Garnett recently took to his Instagram to express shock over LeBron James getting his own Barbie doll. That’s right, King James is indeed getting his own Barbie figure. And when KG caught wind of the ordeal, he couldn’t believe it.

It’s hard to emphasize how iconic and monumental it is that LeBron is getting his own Barbie doll. Only 23 celebrities have received a doll made in their image and likeness. Most of them have been women. With his Ken doll, LeBron becomes the first male athlete to ever have his own.

When Kevin Garnett heard about this via an Instagram reel, he had to check for confirmation. After all, the video seemed legitimate and had a Barbie collector talking about the ordeal. Here’s the craziest thing the guy had to say about it.

“The craziest thing about the LeBron James Barbie doll is that there’s a LeBron James Barbie doll,” he stated. “And I’m saying this as someone who’s been collecting Barbies for the last 5 years. First of all, the likeness is kind of crazy… But the general public probably doesn’t understand that they don’t do this. They don’t make Ken dolls for real people. They don’t even make Ken dolls in general that are good.”

A post shared by (Heyo) Juno (@kendoesdolls)

Firstly, the likeness of the doll is crazy. LeBron’s beard, forehead, and stature are all perfectly captured. Additionally, it seems like the doll is sponsored by Beats By Dre as Bron is donning some over-the-ear headphones.

Secondly, they don’t make Ken dolls for male athletes. And as the guy hilariously mentions, they don’t even make Ken dolls as much anymore. That’s why KG was shocked to see this could be true. He asked his followers via Instagram story, “TF… say word…”

LeBron James is receiving hate for the doll

Naturally, LeBron gets hated on for revealing his partnership with Barbie. Some old-fashioned people have questioned the appropriateness of a male athlete as large as him being represented in doll form. But this is just another drop in the bucket of weird hate that LeBron receives for things he does off the court.

For example, check out this tweet of Isiah Thomas laying into him for not wearing a shirt to pregame shootarounds.

They call this hating right??? lol get a Ken doll and lose his mind 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/qYVUjZgl0D — Rashad McCants (@SoundbiteKing) April 12, 2025

Furthermore, LeBron will probably be compared to Michael Jordan out of nowhere because of this. That’s all the NBA Media has become these days. Just one endless debate over who’s the GOAT, LeBron or MJ?

Honestly, who cares? LeBron and MJ should be celebrated for their accomplishments rather than constantly compared. It’s also wild that he’s receiving any hate in general for his Barbie doll because he’s also had his basketball-oriented action figures in the past.

Let’s let LeBron operate his business ventures by himself and sit back and enjoy him on the court while we still can. Before we know it, he’s going to be gone, and we’ll miss his presence. We may never see a player with his lasting greatness and longevity ever again.