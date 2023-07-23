Denny Hamlin’s Barbie Movie Take Leaves NASCAR Fans Disagreeing With Him

The Barbie movie has been all the rage ever since its launch. The famous fashion doll film was produced at a budget of $145 Million and has already amassed a rather massive fan base. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Denny Hamlin dropped his review on the Margot Robbie starrer blockbuster and he seems to have a difference of opinion on how good the movie is.

His perception of the film is not something that a lot of people would agree with considering the overall ratings the motion picture has received. Soon after Hamlin posted his tweet, several fans responded with disagreement over his opinion of the Hollywood blockbuster.

NASCAR fans disagree with Denny Hamlin’s review of Barbie



In a tweet, Hamlin mentioned, “Barbie might be the worst movie ever made. Not even Will Farrell could save it.” Those were some pretty strong words, indeed. Several fans subsequently responded to Hamlin’s tweet calling him a “minority” to have such an opinion. One of the fans even shared the overall rating for the film, which was around 90%.

Well, we do have to respect his personal opinion. Although, his comments must have surely upset a certain number of people. But at the end of the day, everyone has their own opinions, right? He possibly did not like it, but might have had to watch it because of his daughters, who knows?

NASCAR used to have its own licensed Barbie dolls



Believe it or not, the Barbie brand has penetrated almost every market throughout its history. A quick search online would show a dozen or so rather rare barbie dolls in the form of famed NASCAR drivers, such as Bill Elliott.

At one point Barbie even added Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon Barbies to their roster, urging fans to complete their collection of NASCAR-themed dolls.

Interestingly, all of the dolls are made as the female versions of all of these drivers. So yes, a female Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon are amongst the mix as well. These dolls, when launched, were priced at $34.95 a piece. Well, imagine if they decided to add more dolls to their NASCAR roster, and they selected Denny Hamlin, out of all people for it.

That would be hilarious to witness for sure.