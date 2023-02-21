HomeSearch

Genshin Impact 3.5 update release date and banners

Aaryanshi Mohan
Published 21/02/2023

Genshin Impact 3.5 update release date

Just like every update, the newest Genshin Impact 3.5 patch will come with a lot of new content for travelers to enjoy. Along with the new content, players will also be able to see new characters in the game. The first phase will introduce Dehya and the second half will have Mika. The new version will also see a change in the content theme. Moving away from the Sumeru theme, the v3.5 update will have Mondstadt. But when exactly is the Genshin Impact 3.5 release date?

Genshin Impact 3.5 release date

The update is expected to roll out on March 1, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8). This estimate is based on when the live stream took place, last week. Before the update is rolled out, players will be able to pre-load the new update so that they can save time when the game releases. In addition to that, players will also get rewards for waiting while the server goes down for maintenance.

Genshin v3.5 banner schedule

In addition to the rewards, players will be able to see a few interesting banners and the rerun of a few old characters. As mentioned above, Dehya and Mika will be the newly introduced characters. Kamisato Ayaka, Shenhe, and Cyno will see a banner rerun.

Aside from all of these new additions, there will also be new Archon quests and missions available to Travelers. Faruzan, who was introduced in the 3.3 update will also get an individual event.

