HomeSearch

Genshin Impact 3.5 update release date and time, banner reruns and more

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 28/01/2023

Genshin Impact 3.4 is currently running. Details about the Genshin Impact 3.5 update, along with its release date are surfacing. While it has not been confirmed by the makers of the game, people are speculating when the game will come out.

Since the current update just came out, and the game follows a fixed cycle, players can predict when the next update will roll out.

Also Read: How to Make a Crafting Table in Minecraft

Genshin Impact 3.5 update release date and time

From the patterns that the game follows, the v3.5 update will release on March 1, 2023. The current update will last for about 42 days and since the update came out on January 18, 2023, the timeline fits.

The leaks of the game suggest that two new characters will also be introduced with the new update: Dehya and Mika. A lot of information about the two characters has already been leaked.

Materials, gameplay, and other details have also been revealed for players to start farming.

Genshin Impact v3.5 update banners and re-runs

While it has not been confirmed, players can expect a lot of interesting banner re-runs. While a lot of leaks have come out, there is no information about Event Wishes.

Here are all the expected banner re-runs for the 3.5 update:

  • Cyno
  • Eula
  • Klee
  • Shenhe
  • Albedo

With the onset of the 3.5 update, players are going to see the Archon quest and will get to complete some new missions. Besides that, travelers are likely to see a new event for Anemo character, Faruzan.

Also Read: Genshin Impact Dehya leaks: Materials, abilities and what to expect from the character

About the author
Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan is an Esports writer and the Content Manager for Gaming and Esports at The SportsRush. Her love for video games started at a very young age and she just found a way to make both of her passions-- writing and gaming into a career. She loves old school games-- Commander Keen 4 is her all time favourite. Valorant and PUBG are her newest loves. When not gaming, or writing, you can find Aaryanshi reading, cooking or eating ramen.

Read more from Aaryanshi Mohan