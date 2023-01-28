Genshin Impact 3.5 update release date and time, banner reruns and more

Genshin Impact 3.4 is currently running. Details about the Genshin Impact 3.5 update, along with its release date are surfacing. While it has not been confirmed by the makers of the game, people are speculating when the game will come out.

Since the current update just came out, and the game follows a fixed cycle, players can predict when the next update will roll out.

Genshin Impact 3.5 update release date and time

From the patterns that the game follows, the v3.5 update will release on March 1, 2023. The current update will last for about 42 days and since the update came out on January 18, 2023, the timeline fits.

The leaks of the game suggest that two new characters will also be introduced with the new update: Dehya and Mika. A lot of information about the two characters has already been leaked.

Materials, gameplay, and other details have also been revealed for players to start farming.

Genshin Impact v3.5 update banners and re-runs

While it has not been confirmed, players can expect a lot of interesting banner re-runs. While a lot of leaks have come out, there is no information about Event Wishes.

Here are all the expected banner re-runs for the 3.5 update:

Cyno

Eula

Klee

Shenhe

Albedo

A quick overview of 3.5: 1. Dehya (5★), Mika (4★)

2. Chapter III: Act VI ft. Dainsleif, Kaeya, and Eide

3. Windblume v2, free event claymore

4. Shroom Tower Defense

5. Vibro-Crystal Research v2

6. Spices From the West v2

7. Faruzan hangout

8. Eula, Kokomi, Sara in TCG

9. Alice — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) January 18, 2023

With the onset of the 3.5 update, players are going to see the Archon quest and will get to complete some new missions. Besides that, travelers are likely to see a new event for Anemo character, Faruzan.

