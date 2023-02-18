Genshin Impact 3.5 Preview: New characters, Archon Quest, and Windblume Festival details
Danyal Arabi
|Published 18/02/2023
Genshin Impact 3.5 is set to debut on March 1, 2023, and HoYoverse has just released a bunch of new details. Aside from a new trailer for the next patch, the developers have updated the Genshin Impact website ahead of the Windblume Festival. Faruzan will be getting a new Hangout Event while the Windblume Festival will feature three new mini-games. Here’s everything new in the upcoming patch.
Genshin Impact Version 3.5 to introduce Dehya and Mika
Banner characters:
- Dehya (5-star): A member of the Eremites, a mercenary organization that roams the sands of Sumeru. Valiant and powerful, she enjoys great fame amongst her fellow Eremites.
- Mika (4-star): A young knight born to an ordinary family. He serves as a Front-Line Surveyor in his Company. He is a low-key and cautious character.
- Kamisato Ayaka (5-star): Daughter of the Yashiro Commission’s Kamisato Clan. Dignified and elegant, as well as wise and strong.
- Shenhe (5-star): An adepti disciple with a most unusual air about her. Having spent much time cultivating in isolation in Liyue’s mountains, she has become every bit as cool and distant as the adepti themselves.
- Cyno (5-star): The General Mahamatra in charge of supervising the researchers of the Akademiya. It is said that when he gets down to work, the General Mahamatra is even more efficient than the “Great Vayuvyastra” made by the Kshahrewar.
Dehya signature weapon
- Beacon of the Reed Sea: 5-star claymore specializing in attack and crit rate
Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act 6
- “Caribert” will be available soon. New rewards added for Archon Quests: For each Archon Quest Act completed, Travelers will receive an Intertwined Fate and other materials.
Windblume Festival
- Ballads of Breeze rhythm game
- Floral Pursuit maze chase
- Breezy Snapshots photo challenge
New quests
- Faruzan’s Hangout Event
- Dehya’s Story Quest
- New Archon Quest
Genshin Impact Version 3.5 “Windblume’s Breath” will launch on March 1, 2023, on all platforms.
