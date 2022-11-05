Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks, banner, events, characters,TCG and Scaramouche details

As the Genshin Impact 3.3 banner leaks are getting more and more intense, a lot is being revealed about the coveted Scaramouche. The new update is going to have a lot of new characters, new weapons and with it will come new strategies that will make the game more interesting. It is to be noted that the 3.2 version updates have just rolled out and players are more than enjoying the new playable characters but Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks are as interesting. For starters, there will be two characters that will get introduced in the new update– Scaramouche (Wanderer) and Faruzan.

However, there are many other aspects that have the people feeling intrigued. Here are all the leaks, banner details, character updates and events that will get featured in the upcoming 3.3 banner update.

Genshin Impact 3.3 release date

The new update is still a month away and is expected to release in December. The exact date is set to be December 7, 2022. This date is speculatibe, based on the fact that a few versions, till the 3.2 update will run for five weeks. The 3.3 Genshin Impact update is going to run for six weeks, bringing the cycle back on track. The update will run till January 17, 2o23.

Genshin Impact Version 3.3 leaks– Scaramouche, Faruzan, TCG and schedule

HoYoverse has confirmed the aforementioned characters and other leakers have provided other leaks that has the fans intrigued and excited about the new 3.3 banner update. Scaramouche was being teased from a long while. The character’s appearance in the game is something that the fans actually look forward to.

The Scaramouche is finally going to be a playable character. However, there are few things that will run differently. His appearance is changed and is now going to match the Anemo element. Additional changes have also come through– he was a God in some part of the main quest, and is now going to be playing a different role. What stays constant, however, is the fact that he will be a five-star character.

A new TCG game to be introduced: Genius Invokation

Another addition that the players can actually see in the 3.3 banner update is going to be the TCG game. The free and “casual gameplay” cards are going to be focused on PvE, and not PvP. The permanent challenge mode is going to give the fans a chance to collect the cards with the help of various challenges. Players have been really excited for this one to come through.

New Permanent Gameplay in Genshin Impact Coming Soon!

What are the events that will be Genshin Impact 3.3 update?

While there is no confirmation about the kind of events that will show up when the actual update is out, leakers have already gathered information regarding it with the help of their skills. Here is what the fans can expect when the new update actually comes out:

Akitsu Kimodameshi

A possible Windtrace rerun

It will be followed by Misty Dungeon Realm of Light Trials

Coin Collect Event

Brick Breaker event which will take place in Inazuma

Sandworm Challenge

Overworld balloon-collecting challenge is also going to show up as an event

