Harada confirms Tekken 8 crossplay

Recently, a bunch of Tekken 8 details have emerged for fans to mull over. After a slew of character gameplay trailers, it has just been confirmed that Tekken 8 will support crossplay. For the first time in the franchise’s history, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC users will be able to compete against each other. Tekken 8 will also be a next-gen only title, signalling the end of PS4, and Xbox One support. Here are the details shared by Harada.

Tekken 8 will get crossplay at launch confirms Harada on Twitter

Crossplay? Of course I will.

BTW

When the previous generation consoles were released, I had already proposed crossplay between the two platformers. However, at that time, they were at odds with each other over their mutual interests (and P2P security issue) & repeatedly refused. https://t.co/I8b38YfePh — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) April 9, 2023

Replying to a user on crossplay, Harada stated that “of course” he’d add it to the game.

Harada mentioned the older practice of Sony and Microsoft locking their consoles off from each other when it came to online play. In recent times, the barriers to crossplay have been withered down, with games like Fortnite extending crossplay to Mobile as well.

He even mentioned why the announcement of crossplay was a grand affair:

” The reason WHY we don’t make big announcements like cross-play is Cuz even if we make big announcements, people like you will only say things like, “waaaa! That’s normal in this day and age.”

Harada even confirmed that stronger PCs could support 4k resolutions with the settings dialed up to eleven. Tekken 8 will have its first closed alpha in April and May in EU and the USA, respectively. Here are the dates and venues for the same:

Europe

The test will be held at The Mix Up in Lyon, France from April 22 to April 23, 2023

North America