Gamescom 2023 revealed the official release date for Tekken 8

The new year is going to be exciting for the fighting game fans, as their long wait for the much-awaited Tekken 8 is finally going to end. Bandai Namco has revealed the official release date for this upcoming fighting game at Gamescom 2023.



Tekken 8 is the upcoming installment in the popular fighting video game series by Bandai Namco. This upcoming game is developed using the latest Unreal Engine 5 to provide fans with the most thrilling Tekken experience ever. Fans have been eagerly looking forward to this title since it was first announced.

After first witnessing what Tekken 8 will offer in the Sony State of Play, everyone wanted to know when it will hit the shelves. There have been many leaks and speculations about its release date. But fans no longer need to speculate about it, as the latest Gamescom has revealed when this game will be available on the shelves.

The Tekken 8 release date has finally been revealed

Gamescom is a grand celebration for gamers where they can try upcoming titles, know more about them, and directly interact with the developers working on those projects. The latest edition of this event unveiled much about some of the most-awaited video games, including Tekken 8.

There have recently been numerous leaks online claiming that the eighth installment of Tekken will be released in January 2024. However, it is difficult to believe all of them, as they often turn out to be incorrect. However, such was not the case this time, as Tekken 8’s release date is in January 2024.

At Gamescom 2023, the developers presented a new trailer for Tekken 8. It revealed the characters that will feature in the eighth installment along with a new single-player mode, Arcade Quest. But the highlight of this new trailer was unveiling the release date, which is January 26, 2024.

Fans need to hold their horses for a few more months before playing Tekken 8. This upcoming title will be playable on multiple platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows. So most fans won’t miss out on the opportunity to enjoy an enriching fighting game experience.

What are your expectations from the upcoming Tekken 8?