Tekken 8 gets a 35-minute trailer: Nina trailer, mechanics walkthrough and closed Alpha details

Bandai Namco’s 3D fighter series is making the leap to the next gen with Tekken 8. Announced back in September 2022, Tekken 8 details have been scarce up until this point. Now, the developers have released an in-depth look at the game’s mechanics, what’s new, and what’s been removed. Additionally, a complete gameplay trailer for Nina Williams was also released showing off her new outfit as well moveset.

What’s new in Tekken 8?

Built in Unreal Engine, the visual fidelity of the title is something fans haven’t seen before. From particle effects to texture detail, everything has been dialed up to 11. Aside from the standard visual changes, the developers have stated that aggression is a focus for this combat experience. According to a slide in their live stream, the developers aim to:

“Provide both players and audiences the most exhilarating experience yet within the series through a new battle system and evolved visual expressions.”

This means a bunch of changes to the core Tekken experience are being made. For example, Rage Drives from Tekken 7 are no longer a thing and have been removed for the upcoming entry. However, other mechanics like Rage Arts will still be present. Some of the new features include a Recovery Gauge, Heat System, and a revamped Rage System.

Nina Williams also received a brand new trailer showing off her moveset, skin, and a few voice lines. Interestingly, guns seem to be a core aspect of her moveset. While the range seems impressive, damage data wasn’t visible in the trailer. The use of guns also seems to primarily be for combo-enders, but that remains to be confirmed when her full moveset has been released.

EVO Japan 2023 will also host the closed Alpha for the game from March 31 to April 2, 2023.

