When does the Tekken 8 closed alpha start? Dates for EU and NA revealed

Danyal Arabi
|Published 04/04/2023

Following the conclusion of EVO Japan, the closed alpha dates for Tekken 8 have been revealed. The North American leg of the test will take place in late May, while European testers get to try the game in April. An extensive list of requirements and sign-up conditions have been revealed by Bandai Namco. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the test.

Tekken 8 closed alpha to be purely offline, conducted in April and May 2023

The Tekken 8 closed alpha will take place on different days in North America and Europe:

Europe

  • The test will be held at The Mix Up in Lyon, France from April 22 to April 23, 2023

North America

  • The test will be held at Combo Breaker in Illinois, USA from May 26 to May 28, 2023.

Here’s the eligibility criteria for the test:

  • You must be able to participate in both the tournament and this test.
    • Participation in only the Closed Alpha Test but not the related Tournament may result in disqualification from any subsequent TEKKEN 8 tests.
  • Complete the online questionnaire after participating in the test.
    • Your answers will be used as reference points for future battle system adjustments.
  • You must be able to communicate in English, or Japanese during the test.
    • There is no nationality or residency restriction to participate in the test.
  • You must be at least 15 years of age.
    • Anyone between the ages of 15-17 years of age must have a Parental Consent Form and present it at the booth counter.

How to check if you’ve been selected for the closed beta

If you are the winner of the Closed Alpha Test, “Closed Alpha Test Winner Details” will be displayed in the red box at this link, and you will be eligible to participate in the test.

  • If you are selected, head to the booth in the venue to receive a Closed Alpha Test Ticket.
    • Day 1: 3/31 (Friday)：9 AM – 8 PM
    • Day 2: 4/1(Saturday)：8 AM – 7 PM
  • For details on how to participate, please refer to the “About the Closed Alpha Test” section on this page.

With more character trailers coming out, the full Tekken 8 roster is about to be revealed. While reveals are aplenty, a release date for Tekken 8 is still missing.

