Helldivers 2 Player Cap: Has Arrowhead Game Studios Implemented A Concurrent Player Cap In Helldivers 2?

Helldivers 2 is on everyone’s mind right now and even though it might not be your average FPS experience, it delivers on the content. It is a hardcore co-op game that prides itself on its PvE content. Interestingly, Helldivers 2 has become the most successful PlayStation release on Steam with millions of players clocking in time in the game. However, its success was also its downfall for quite a while because of the overwhelming number of players overloaded the server. That is why, Helldivers 2 now has a concurrent player cap.

Advertisement

At one point in time, Helldivers 2 had at least 250,000 players online which overloaded the servers. That was a major cause of concern for the players and the developers. That is why, they attempted to fix this problem via a patch. In the patch, they addressed matchmaking glitches and attempted to increase the player count. However, the problems persisted and players could not even log into the game. These discussions and problems went viral which prompted Arrowhead to implement a concurrent player cap of 400,000 people.

This has improved the servers and is now just about able to support the overwhelmingly high traffic the title has been facing since launch. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how the issues are fixed from this point onwards.

Advertisement

What Is A Concurrent Player Cap?

A player cap determines how many players can log in to the servers at any given time. For example, if a multiplayer or co-op game has a player cap of 400,000, then the game can have 400,000 players on the server at the same time at any moment. However, if the player count goes above that, it puts a load on the server which can cause a lot of problems for the people who have purchased the game. Bigger franchises like Call of Duty, Valorant, and Halo have more servers so they can support the a larger player count.

Similarly, in Helldivers 2, if the player count extends the limit, others who have purchased the game aren’t allowed to enter the server. Blocking players like this and preventing them from entering the server can be a huge problem since it prevents everyone from having fun and experiencing the game. Despite the continuous increase in the player cap in recent times for Helldivers 2, it is still not enough since players keep logging in for more.

That is why, Arrowhead has gone ahead and increased the player count from 400,000 to 450,000 hoping to combat the problems. While we are sure that there could be more players down the line because of Helldiver 2’s reputation, the sudden player cap will hopefully deliver a smooth experience for anyone and everyone who wants to play the game.