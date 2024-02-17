Helldivers 2 Server Status: Despite a Patch Claiming To Make The Game Better Arrowhead Game Studios Are Plagued With Severe Issues That Ruin The Experience

Helldivers 2 has been in the minds of everyone ever since it came out a few weeks ago. People have been praising its graphical fidelity and how it took advantage of the power of the PS5. They also loved the title’s PvE combat and how the environment reacted to every action. However, the praises have been marred by a nagging server issue that has plagued the game since its launch. While the matchmaking system has lots of glitches, players are also finding it difficult to log into the game.

Players have been facing server issues since launch and due to that, a lot of people haven’t even been able to log in or even matchmake since it glitches out most of the time. Aside from that, the servers remain overloaded most of the time, which leads to frequent crashes. Interestingly, the game is “suffering from success” as there are too many players at once, and players have claimed that the servers aren’t capable of handling such a heavy load

Surprisingly, the players experiencing this bug are mostly PC players who have trouble even logging into the game. Arrowhead explained that it is due to an increase in players. However, they have increased the rate limit of the servers so they can support the concurrent player count.

What has Arrowhead Game Studios Fixed With The New Helldivers 2 Patch?

Arrowhead Game Studios released a patch addressing everything wrong with the game right now. They admitted that they weren’t expecting the game to have the concurrent player count right now and that is what patch 01.000.008 is addressing.

According to the patch notes for the game on its Steam page, the update is focusing more on the technical side of things. Among them, the major areas for the patches are resolving the crashes that people are experiencing, and optimizing the servers hence improving matchmaking. Despite that, the team also knows that users will still experience unstable matchmaking due to the amount of players queueing up constantly on the servers.

In terms of fixes, here is what they did with the game.

Playfab optimization

Playfab environment optimized – All lobbies now have proper data to run more effective matchmaking

Filtering optimization

They optimized the filter system when players are searching for lobbies so that it excludes already full lobbies.

Stability and crashes

They fixed three of the top crashes in the game, including particle renderer crashes and ragdoll crashes.

Fixed an issue where the application prioritized integrated graphics over some GPU in laptops.

Defend Events and Major Orders.

For readability purposes, they added a visual progression indicator to major order defend events

All of this in tandem makes the game theoretically better but how the players and community react to it remains to be seen.