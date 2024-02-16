Will Helldivers 2 Come To Xbox?

Helldivers 2 released to an overwhelmingly positive reception all around. Its PvE content is fun to play and quite engaging. It might just be the best co-op game to play with friends right now and it’s got people raving about its matchmaking system. Among the headlines running rampant in the gaming world about Xbox going third-party, fans have been wondering if Helldivers would be coming to Xbox since it resembles an equal give and take. However, the game is a Sony Exclusive that released for PC. Therefore, it won’t be coming to the Xbox any time soon.

Even though Xbox has decided to go third-party, Sony won’t anytime soon since it prefers keeping their exclusives closer to their chest to deliver a carefully fine-tuned experience to the owners of their consoles. Another reason why Sony would not let the game be release for the Xbox is because it affects profitability. Since the rights of the game are owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment, it wouldn’t make sense for them to release it for another console since they can capitalize on the exclusivity.

It is a possibility that the game releases potentially for the Xbox down the line but it is not a guarantee.

What did Phil Spencer Say About Helldivers 2’s Exclusivity?

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently announced that there will be four different Xbox Exclusives heading into other platforms. There is no confirmation about the games as of yet but fans suspect they are namely Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and Pentiment. He also knows that other companies will not do the same as he has regarding the games going to other platforms. In an interview with Game File, Spencer brought up Helldivers 2 and used it as a measuring stick to talk about the exclusivity situation.

Phil talks about how Helldivers 2 is a great game and how it does not help anybody by not being on Xbox. However, he “gets it” because there is a longstanding legacy of console exclusivity in gaming and people aren’t ready to break that yet. Phil Spencer also says that he does not expect publishers to take the approach that Xbox has just yet. However, he does go on to mention that the market for console-exclusive games will get smaller and smaller in the near future, 5 to 10 years down the line.

Phil Spencer also mentioned how the gaming industry mustn’t “rule out” a game going to different platforms. There is a lot of tension riding high among the community regarding this transition that Xbox is going through. They hope everything will go smoothly as Xbox enters a new era in gaming.