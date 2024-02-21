Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: FAQs and Other Details About the Upcoming DLC

It has been over two years since FromSoftware came up with the RPG masterpiece, Elden Ring, which even went on to become the Game of the Year. Even in 2024, players continue to explore the mysterious Lands Between taking on quests and slaying bosses. Now, fans have even more to look forward to as FromSoftware recently unveiled gameplay from the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

From Software’s games have always been quite mysterious when it comes to the lore. Most of the story is revealed through ambiguous cutscenes and item descriptions. However, this leaves players with numerous questions about the characters we meet along the way. Likewise, the upcoming DLC will explore one of the unexplored characters, the slumbering demigod Miquella.

When will Shadow of the Erdtree be released?

Fans have been eagerly looking forward to playing the upcoming Shadow of Erdtree DLC. The latest trailer not only gave a sneak peek into what to expect from this expansion content but also the official release date. Elden Ring’s DLC will be playable from June 21, 2024. So, fans still have quite a few months to meet Miquella

Will Shadow of the Erdtree continue Elden Ring’s story?

The upcoming DLC will very likely take place after the events of the main game. After all, Miquella is in a deep slumber inside a cacoon. He is an Empyrean, and the twin brother of Malenia, Goddess of Rot. However, Miquella was cursed to be forever young, which forced him to create the Haligtree and enter the cacoon in hopes of growing up.

Miquella’s cacoon was eventually stolen by Mohg, Lord of Blood, who had his own motives. After defeating Morg in the main story, players encounter the cacoon with Miquella inside before exiting the arena. From the upcoming DLC trailer, we know that the Empyrean is out of his deep slumber. His body appeared adult-sized in the trailer but he still has a young face, possibly because Morg stole his cacoon before the Haligtree reached its full potential.

In the upcoming DLC, the player who is now the Elden Lord will be following the freshly awoken Miquella to the Land of Shadow. This expansion content will also tell us more about the past of other in-game characters. Near the end of the trailer’s video, we see a blonde-haired woman, which might be Marika. So the DLC might also reveal more about her.

Will we get more Elden Ring DLC after Shadow of the Erdtree?

Elden Ring’s director Hidetaka Miyazaki was asked by IGN if FromSoftware plans to release more DLCs in the future. The Japanese game director rejected the idea, claiming there were still no such plans. However, he did hint at the possibility of more Elden Ring content.

The success of Shadow of the Erdtree could motivate Miyazaki and his team to release more DLCs. Even if they don’t make more expansion content, there is still a chance for a sequel, as there are still a lot of mysteries in the Land Between that are left to be explored.

Will Shadow of the Erdtree introduce additional bosses?

Yes, the trailer itself showed the player fighting two bosses, one lion-like creature and a massive fire creature. The video also hinted at a possible fight against Miquella, who could be the main boss of the DLC. Knowing that this slumbering demigod is the twin brother of Malenia, we could expect it to be as challenging as the battle against the Goddess of Rot.