How to download Diablo 4 Beta: PS5, PC, PS4 and Xbox

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 17/03/2023

How to download Diablo 4 Beta PS5 diablo 4 open beta

Diablo 4 beta testing will start on March 17, 2023 and will be available over the weekend for anyone who pre-ordered the game. Players will be able to access the first boss on March 18, 2023. Here is how to download Diablo 4 Beta for PS5, PC, PS4, and Xbox.

How to download Diablo 4 Beta for PS5, PC, PS4 and Xbox

Players have to follow different steps to download Diablo 4 for different platforms. Given below is the list of platforms and how the game can be downloaded on each one of them:

Download Diablo 4 for PC

  • Open the Battle.net client. Click on the Plus (+) sign to add Diablo 4 to your favorites. If that is not already done then go to All Games and find the game there.
  • Players then have to click on the Install button and then click on Launch to play the game

How to Download Diablo 4 on Xbox

  • Open the Xbox Store and look for Diablo IV Open Beta.
  • After that, click on the Download option.

Download Diablo 4 for PS5 and PS4

  • Open the PlayStation Store and look for Diablo IV Open Beta.
  • Select the Download option after that to get started.

When does the Diablo 4 beta start?

Players will be able to access the closed beta from March 17, 2023, if they have pre-ordered the game. The ones who haven’t pre-ordered it won’t be missing out since the open beta weekend will be made available to the following week. Here are the dates for all the weekends:

Diablo 4 Beta Start DateEnd Date
Early Access17 March 202320 March 2023
Open Beta24 March 202327 March 2023

Besides the aforementioned dates, Blizzard has also listed the timings at which players will gain access to the game.

  • Closed beta starts March 17 at 9 a.m. PDT and ends on March 20 at 12 p.m. PDT.
  • Open beta starts March 24 at 9 a.m. PDT and ends on March 27 at 12 p.m. PDT.

Once users have played the game for a while and have reached a certain level, they will be given some rewards. These in-game rewards can be obtained once the game releases on June 6, 2023.

