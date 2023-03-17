How to download Diablo 4 Beta: PS5, PC, PS4 and Xbox
Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 17/03/2023
Diablo 4 beta testing will start on March 17, 2023 and will be available over the weekend for anyone who pre-ordered the game. Players will be able to access the first boss on March 18, 2023. Here is how to download Diablo 4 Beta for PS5, PC, PS4, and Xbox.
How to download Diablo 4 Beta for PS5, PC, PS4 and Xbox
Players have to follow different steps to download Diablo 4 for different platforms. Given below is the list of platforms and how the game can be downloaded on each one of them:
Download Diablo 4 for PC
- Open the Battle.net client. Click on the Plus (+) sign to add Diablo 4 to your favorites. If that is not already done then go to All Games and find the game there.
- Players then have to click on the Install button and then click on Launch to play the game
How to Download Diablo 4 on Xbox
- Open the Xbox Store and look for Diablo IV Open Beta.
- After that, click on the Download option.
Download Diablo 4 for PS5 and PS4
- Open the PlayStation Store and look for Diablo IV Open Beta.
- Select the Download option after that to get started.
When does the Diablo 4 beta start?
Players will be able to access the closed beta from March 17, 2023, if they have pre-ordered the game. The ones who haven’t pre-ordered it won’t be missing out since the open beta weekend will be made available to the following week. Here are the dates for all the weekends:
|Diablo 4 Beta
|Start Date
|End Date
|Early Access
|17 March 2023
|20 March 2023
|Open Beta
|24 March 2023
|27 March 2023
Besides the aforementioned dates, Blizzard has also listed the timings at which players will gain access to the game.
- Closed beta starts March 17 at 9 a.m. PDT and ends on March 20 at 12 p.m. PDT.
- Open beta starts March 24 at 9 a.m. PDT and ends on March 27 at 12 p.m. PDT.
Once users have played the game for a while and have reached a certain level, they will be given some rewards. These in-game rewards can be obtained once the game releases on June 6, 2023.
