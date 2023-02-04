How to get Lisa skin in Genshin Impact? Will it be free?

The Genshin Impact 3.4 update is filled with exciting events and rewards for players. With the end of the Lantern Rite event, players are looking forward to the availability of Lisa’s skin in Genshin Impact. But how to get Lisa’s skin in the game?

Her skin will be available in the game but after the completion of another event.

How to get Lisa’s skin in Genshin Impact for free?

Lisa’s skin will be available in the event after Lantern Rite, which is Second Blooming. Players will be able to play this event after they have reached Adventure Rank 20. After players have completed the challenge, they will be able to gain access to the free Lisa skin. Besides the challenge, players can also complete a few pre-quest events to obtain 20 Primogems.

While players are in the middle of the pre-quest events, they will be able to preview Lisa’s new outfit. However, the outfit will only be available for Travelers who finish the Second Blooming event.

Besides Lisa’s skin, players will be able to get their hands on additional rewards like Primogems and Mora. Players will get daily rewards when they play the event and will be able to collect a total of 420 Primogems.

How to complete the Second Blooming event in Genshin?

Dear Travelers, The “The Exquisite Night Chimes,” “Second Blooming,” “Warrior’s Spirit,” and “Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl” events will be available soon! More details>>> https://t.co/dDqvg7H4bG#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse pic.twitter.com/bDSHPrlooh — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 17, 2023

To get the skin, players have to complete the quest and defeat all the enemies. After fighting all the enemies, players also have to ensure they get 10,000 points. Once all three rounds are finished, players will get to check their respective scores.

If players manage to collect the points in one day, their skin will be added to their inventories immediately.

