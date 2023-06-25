Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program revealed the news of two new outfits, aka skins, for Kaeya and Klee to be released in the upcoming version update. The addition will mark the fifth release in the Teyvat Style series. Read on for the details.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact recently live-streamed their Special Program for version 3.8, along with several significant announcements. The update, officially called the “Secret Summer Paradise,” will feature a temporary area with several fun events. The version will introduce two new character outfits, locations, and events.

In a recent official announcement, the developers of Genshin Impact shared exciting information about upcoming additions to the game. They revealed that two famous characters, Klee and Kaeya, will receive new outfits. This article will delve into the critical details surrounding these announcements for version 3.8.

Advertisement

Teyvat Style: 5th Edition

Genshin Impact has a tradition of frequently introducing new outfits for its characters, which began with Jean and Barbara during the initial Golden Apple Archipelago update in v1.6 in 2021. This event, known as “Tevyat Style,” has since expanded to include themed outfits for Keqing and Ningguang during the 2022 Lantern Rite event, Diluc and Fischl during the 2022 Golden Apple Archipelago rerun, and for Lisa and Ayaka during the Lantern Rite this year.

Genshin Impact has likely fallen into a pattern for releasing its Teyvat Style editions. From the current design, two new outfits each are released twice a year, once during the Lantern Rite and then during the Summer event. Version 3.8 patch for Genshin Impact skins will mark the fifth Edition.

“Blossoming Starlight”: Klee’s new skin in Genshin Impact 3.8

In the recently posted pictures by Genshin Impact, Klee can be seen sporting an exquisite red dress with flowery designs and long white songs. She wears a red pointed witch’s hat with her Pyro vision tied in a bow. With black gloves and school shoes, the Catalyst wielder seems ready for the Summer Paradise adventure. The outfit also comprises a Dodoco-themed bag on her back.

The new skins are scheduled to be released alongside the Genshin Impact 3.8 update on July 5 as a part of the version event storyline, thus adding a contextual element to their release. After its release, the skin will also become a permanent purchasable item in Genshin Impact’s character outfit shop. Similar to other five-star skins, players will have the exclusive option to exchange Klee’s skin with Genesis Crystals. For those who don’t know, Genesis Crystals is an item available through in-app purchases using real-life currency.

Once it officially releases, players can purchase the Blossoming Starlight outfit at a discounted price of 1,350 Genesis Crystals. This discount offer will remain active until August 14, 03:59 am server time, providing players with a limited-time opportunity to acquire the outfit at a reduced cost. Once the limited-time discount period concludes, players can purchase the skin using 1,680 Genesis Crystals.

Advertisement

“Sailwind Shadow”: Kaeya’s new skin in Genshin Impact 3.8

The second outfit is the skin for Kaeya. The outfit is a magnificent two-piece with a blue top and white bottoms. The official description mentions that it is a play costume for Kaeya’s role as the “Dagger Bandit.” There are a lot of accessories as well, from exquisite footwear to earrings. As a result, fans are pretty excited to grab the outfit.

Like all other four-star characters’ skins in Genshin Impact, the Sailwind Shadown outfit will be accessible during the version 3.8 gameplay as an event reward. Players need to finish target objectives to gather enough points to be able to redeem the reward. After the end of version 3.8, the outfit will be added to the Character Outfit Shop as a purchasable item for 1,680 Genesis Crystals.

Outfits in the game have evolved remarkably since its release over the past few years. As more skins are added in Genshin Impact 3.8, players can personalize their favorite characters.

If you enjoyed reading this article, we suggest you dive into the beautiful assortment of articles on our dedicated Genshin Impact page for more exciting news and updates.